The recipe that could save us in wake of Sizzler closure

SIZZLER IS TOAST: The one thing people said they would miss the most? The cheese toast, of course.

THE news of Sizzler closing down has struck a chord with Bundaberg residents, some going as far as saying life without cheese toast would just not be the same.

Social media went into meltdown after the story broke on the NewsMail's Facebook page, garnering more than 400 shares and more than 1000 comments.

Collins Foods Limited confirmed the lease had expired on its Sizzler Bundaberg restaurant and would not be renewed.

The company said the restaurant's last day of trading would be Sunday, February 5, news that did not sit well with residents.

"What's the point of living without cheese toast?" Kate Johnson commented.

"Dark days. Going to have to head in for one last hurrah," Mark William said.

"It's the universe telling us we need to leave this place," Katherine O'Toole said.

Comments about the demise of the company blamed high prices and poor food quality.

"It's expensive and the foods not even that great if they lowered their prices more people might have gone there," Kristy Korn said.

But others had only happy memories to share.

"My family and I have enjoyed ourselves there every time, sad to see if the doors close,wish all stuff the best in finding new jobs here in Bundy," Jody Lynch said.

"Oh no this is very sad news. Our family has spent many good times here," Rosina Greer said.

The one thing people said they would miss the most? The cheese toast, of course - and we have the recipe right here.

END OF AN ERA: A sign at the door of Sizzler Bundaberg advises the last day of trading is Febryary 5. Mike Knott BUN090117SIZZLER6

SIZZLER CHEESE TOAST

Ingredients

Butter or margarine

Kraft Parmesan Cheese

Thick white bread

Method

1. In a bowl, mix equal parts butter or margarine with the parmesan cheese to create a paste.

2. Spread the paste on one side of the bread.

3. Fry the bread paste side down over a medium heat until golden brown while resting a flat plate or lid on top so the bread steams.

CLOSING DOWN: Sizzler is closing after 25 years in Bundaberg. Mike Knott BUN090117SIZZLER5

FACEBOOK FEEDBACK