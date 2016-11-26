Bundaberg Hospital employs surgeon despite chequered history

Dr Richard Hocking is now an orthopedic surgeon at the Bundaberg Hospital despite being invesitgated over 44 complaints.

BUNDABERG Hospital has employed a surgeon who has been investigated by Australia's medical watchdog, had his registration temporarily suspended and who has been banned for doing certain operations without supervision.

Dr Richard Hocking started work at Bundaberg Hospital as the staff orthopaedic surgeon in January despite being investigated for 44 complaints.

The revelation was today's Courier Mail's front page story.

In the expose, that turned to a double page spread on pages four and five, it revealed Dr Hocking left Canberra in 2014 as complaints started to emerge about his work.

Last year he was reprimanded at the ACT Civil and Administrative Tribunal for removing bone from a 13-year-old girl's hip during an arthroscopy, causing her later to require a full hip replacement.

The tribunal found he had engaged in multiple accounts of "unsatisfactory professional performance” and one count of "unprofessional conduct” for a report he wrote in an attempt to cover up the botched surgery.

At the same time he was investigated about a complaint where he gave a nine-year-old boy an "experimental injection”.

He was cleared of the allegations but admitted the MBA was investigating 44 complaints about him.

"Even though only a small proportion of those cases resulted in adverse findings, the number of complaints made is disturbing,” the tribunal said.

Other past complaints against Dr Hocking, revealed in the Courier Mail, include a woman who needed an amputation after surgery and worrying treatment of an 18-month-old.

Between 2011 and June this year his medical registration was subject to many restrictions and conditions but that didn't stop the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service employing Dr Hocking .

So far in his role at Bundaberg he has performed more than 500 surgeries with no significant adverse effects a Wide Bay Hospital and Health spokesman confirmed.

"Dr Hocking is a valued and respected member of Bundaberg Hospital's orthopaedics team and is highly regarded by both staff and patients,” the spokesman said.

Dr Hocking fully disclosed his medical restrictions during recruitment.

Since the complaints Dr Hocking had undertaken more training and mentorship..