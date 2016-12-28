Bundaberg hoons caught on camera

"IT'S disgusting, people treat Victoria St, Skyring St and Scotland St as their own personal racetracks and there is no police presence."

Despite devastation on the region's roads over the past two weeks, some people "just don't get it".

That's the message from resident Jodi Kupenga after she and her family were jolted awake at 1am by hoons screeching their wheels up Victoria St.

"I heard a God-awful screeching and I was just laying in bed waiting for the bang because he sounded like he was loosing control," she said.

"He woke my grandchildren up, my daughter's three-and-a-half year old baby was woken up scared and was screaming.

"On their fifth lap around I got my phone out and started filming and then on the sixth lap I turned my phone light on so he could see that I was filming and he must have seen because that was the last lap."

Skid marks left from recent hooning at East Bundaberg. Craig Warhurst

Mrs Kupenga said this wasn't the first time this car's distinct rumbling had echoed through the area. .

She said all she would have to do is close her eyes and hear the noise and she could tell if it was the same car or not.

"My daughter heard the same car on Christmas night, that's two nights within a couple of days," she said.

"The burnouts start anywhere from 11pm and go until 2 or 3am.

"They aren't taking responsibility when they get behind the wheel, cars are a death trap at the best of times.

"We are in such a quiet street, but with all of the sheds and industrial buildings, the noise just echoes and I think that's why they do it here - for the sound."

She also said the Scotland St roundabout was a hotspot for hoons revving their engines.

Mrs Kupenga said she tried to call the police station directly at 1.30am but no one answered.

"I didn't call 000 as I didn't feel as though it was an emergency, just an inconvenience and disruption to our neighbourhood," she said.

Mrs Kupenga is hoping the police step in before someone is seriously injured and she has to call 000.

"It's not just dangerous for the people in the car, we get a lot of fog over east and you can't see two feet in front of you, they wouldn't be able to see where they are going," she said.

"If it continues I will call 000."

Bundaberg police said they would step up patrols in the area.