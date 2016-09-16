28°
Bundaberg health workers are bloody champions

Eliza Goetze
| 16th Sep 2016 11:53 AM
WINNERS: Adrian Pennington, Rhonda Marsden and Barry Lynch at the Bundaberg Red Cross Blood Service. Photo: Eliza Goetze / NewsMail
WINNERS: Adrian Pennington, Rhonda Marsden and Barry Lynch at the Bundaberg Red Cross Blood Service. Photo: Eliza Goetze / NewsMail Eliza Goetze

WIDE Bay Hospital and Health Service are bloody champions. No, really.

Staff at the service have come out on top in the first Health Services Blood Challenge, a contest among services across regional Queensland to donate the most blood - and they have helped save about 100 lives in the process.

Accommodation officer at Bundaberg Hospital, Rhonda Marsden, chipped in several of the 33 donations made in the competition period from May to July, and WBHHS chief executive Adrian Pennington said they'd be looking to double the figure next year.

The winter months are a critical period for the blood service because so many donors pull out due to cold and flu.

"It's a great way for us to encourage employees to donate and to have fun with a bit of friendly competition,” Barry Lynch said.

"They've all got families and friends, so it's about getting the message out there.

"We've seen an 83% increase in donations from health services.”

Rhonda said just one person donating blood could have a snowball effect across the community, and even the bandage on your arm after donating could spark conversations.

"I find even just (the bandage), when people see it - I've now got IGA over north trying to put a team together after going, 'What's that you've done?'”

WBHHS came out on top of about six other public health services of a similar size across Queensland as well as private hospitals including the Friendlies in Bundaberg.

According to the Red Cross, 321 donations are needed for the coming week commencing September 19 for the Bundaberg area.

Each donation can help up to three patients.

There are still over 190 appointments available over the next 3 weeks, for both whole blood and plasma donations.

As blood products have such a short shelf-life, some as little as 5 days from the date of donation, it is very important there is a steady flow of donations rather than peaks and troughs.

If you are thinking of donating you can call 13 14 95 or visit donateblood.com.au.

NewsMail journalist Eliza Goetze donated yesterday and said "In the past my veins have been very reluctant to give up much blood - but today thanks to the friendly and professional staff at the Bundaberg Red Cross Blood Service, and plenty of fluid intake, it was totally quick and painless.

"I was stoked to be able to help people who need blood in less than an hour out of my day.”

Bloody facts

1 in 3 people will need blood or blood products at some point in our lives, but only 1 in 30 donates.

Over 22,000 new donors will be needed in Queensland this year to ensure we meet patient demand for blood products, and more than 800 in Bundaberg alone.

This continues to be important entering spring, as we are still seeing donors unable to attend due to illness such as cold and flu.

New donors, or those who have not donated for some time, are therefore incredibly important both now and for the future of our blood supply.

. 34% - cancer and blood diseases

. 19% - other causes of anaemia

. 18% - surgical patients, including heart surgery and burns

. 13% - other medical problems including heart, stomach and kidney disease

. 10% - orthopaedic patients including fractures and joint replacements

. 4% - obstetrics including pregnant women, new mothers and young children

. 2% - trauma including road accidents.

Topics:  donate blood, red cross blood service, wide bay hospital and health service

