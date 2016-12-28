Bundaberg goes barking mad for Ruby and Cricket

Tenille Williams, pictured with Envy, says training animals to learn their names is one of the most important things pet owners will do.

RUBY for dogs and Cricket for cats - these are the most popular canine and feline names in Bundaberg.

Pet Insurance Australia's top 2016 animal names for our region also show pooch lovers embraced Buddy, Diesel, Missy and Molly for their dish-lickers while Missy, Tiny, Albert and Angel were the city's favoured kitten monikers.

The region's top 10 dog and cat names are short, sharp and simple, reflecting pet owners' innate ability to choose labels that pets will easily recognise and respond to.

Bundaberg's Tenille Williams has trained about 500 tail-waggers over the past six years.

Ms Williams said getting a pet to understand their name was one of the most important steps in training.

It was also vital to ensure the name did not sound like common commands such as no, sit, stay, come, down or fetch as animals sometimes struggled to tell the difference between similar sounding words.

"If you choose a longer name it can be harder for you to say and its going to be what you're yelling out across the park when you're calling your dog," the Dog Matters owner said.

"It needs to roll easily off your tongue if you're calling your dog quickly and you don't want to yell out a name that has four or five syllables.

"And make sure it's something that's easier for other people to say.

"To teach them get the dog's attention in a quiet area, say their name and when they look at you give them a treat or a lot of praise and affection.

"This will teach them their name means good things."

You can use dog name training techniques to teach cats to respond when called.

BUNDABERG'S TOP 10 PET NAMES

DOGS, CATS

Ruby, Cricket

Buddy, Missy

Diesel, Tiny

Missy, Albert

Molly, Angel

Oscar, Astrid

Jack, Bear

Lucy, Bella

Max, Belle

Millie, Blaze

Source: Pet Insurance Australia.

