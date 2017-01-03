Bundaberg future's bright with giant solar farm approved

POWERING UP: The 25MW Barcaldine Remote Community Solar Farm, pictured, will be dwarfed by Esco Pacific's 80MW solar farm planned for Childers this year.

A DEVELOPER'S clean, green vision for the Bundaberg region will soon be a reality following the council approval of a huge solar farm near Childers.

David Torrisi, who has run a Droughtmaster stud for the last 28 years and also had other development interests including retirement villages, said the 180ha site was an "ideal fit” after searching for an environmentally friendly way to enhance his Isis River property.

The application by Australian solar project developer Esco Pacific was approved by Bundaberg Regional Council's planning department for an installation of 400,000 solar panels - an investment of $210 million expected to boost the local economy.

"We're hoping to start construction at the end of (the second quarter of 2017),” Mr Rademaker said.

"From a planning point of view, it's ready to go.”

The next step is for Esco to work with Ergon to establish a grid connection for the 80MW site, which is expected to power up to 40,000 homes.

Mr Torrisi said he was "very excited to be involved and bring much-needed power in the region”.

"It will boost jobs, it will boost the economy,” he said.

"We had been researching options for what else (we could have) on the property that would be good for the environment and wouldn't hurt the land - and then Steve found us.”

The Vitwood stud is bounded by the Bruce Hwy and Broadhurst Homestead Rd on 934ha of "beautiful, flat land facing the right way for solar panels”, Mr Torrisi said.

He plans to use an innovative method to maintain the solar site.

"We have a lease back to farm sheep where the solar farm is to maintain the ground and to avoid spraying herbicides and insecticides.”

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey was "jubilant” at the news.

"During the construction phase upwards of 150 jobs will be created across the nine months construction time frame and once completed, five full time and 10 part time staff positions will need to be filled,” Cr Dempsey said.

"The facility is expected to be operational by the end of the year and will incorporate solar panels with automatic tracking to follow the sun and maximise collection hours.

"The farm will have an operational life of around 30 years and once its effectiveness diminishes the panels will be removed and the land returned to rural activities.”

Mr Rademaker said a tender process would be opening next month for the construction of the solar farm and that it would "more than likely” be an Australian engineering procurement construction contract.