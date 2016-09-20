Bundaberg flood plan on the way

WRECKED: A boat grounded during the 2013 flood on the Burnett River.

BUNDABERG can expect to hear results of community consultation for the Bundaberg Flood Protection Study at the end of October.

The draft expert report on further flood risk management options will be released then, Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson announced yesterday.

She said the report would bring the community a step closer to understanding the options for improved flood resilience and mitigation.

"This part of the Bundaberg Flood Protection Study has taken a little longer as our experts are thoroughly investigating the options that arose during the community consultation,” Ms Donaldson said.

"I also recently met with the Premier and Deputy Premier to bring them up to date with the study progress as they are interested in the results and the flood protection of the Bundaberg region.”

Stage 1 of the study identified flood mitigation options to be tested and investigated including levees at North Bundaberg and East Bundaberg, a North Bundaberg floodway, dams and improved evacuation routes.

"It is important to understand that the release of this draft report is just the next stage in the project,” she said.

"I thank the people of Bundaberg and Burnett River Catchment for their patience and efforts so far.

"We said that we would listen to local knowledge and ensure the adoption of any flood mitigation option is well communicated so I look forward to sharing and discussing the expert report.”

The Bundaberg Flood Protection Study is a vital component of the Queensland Government's commitment to develop a 10-year action plan for major flood mitigation in the Bundaberg region.

Internationally recognised engineering firm Jacobs is conducting the study, which includes reviewing previous flood studies, floodplain risk management plans and the community consultation.

The Bundaberg community suffered devastating floods in 2010 and in 2013.

For more information visit www.qld.gov.au/

bundabergfloodstudy