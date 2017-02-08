Bundaberg emergency round up

A LIST of emergencies and offences that happened in the Bundaberg region yesterday.





Cars collide

Two women were assessed by paramedics after a two-car crash on Elliott Heads Rd at Kepnock yesterday.



Emergency services responded to the collision just after 8.30am.



A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesman said two women, one in her 20s and another in her 40s, were treated at the scene for minor injuries.



The older woman was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition with chest pain.



Police are investigating the cause of the collision.







Drink driver

A man will be off the road for seven months after driving almost three times the limit in Miriam Vale.



Mark Jason Bayliss blew .148 when he was stopped by police on Bloomfield St.



Bayliss pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to drink driving.



As well as the licence ban, he was fined $750.











Motorbike fire

Police are investigating after a Kymco motorbike caught fire.



A Bundaberg police spokeswoman said emergency services were called to Moore Park Rd about midnight yesterday and found the bike fully engulfed by flames.



Police were yesterday trying to find its owner.



A number of pieces of jewellery were also found by the bike.



Anyone with information which could help can phone Policelink on 131 444.

