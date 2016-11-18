Bundaberg day care centre tops the class

QUALITY CARE: St Luke's Early Learning Centre director Catherine Donaldson, Bundaberg Baptist day care co-ordinator Sean Harper and service support manager Judy Collins with YMCA child care and kindergarten manager Leonie Arnold.

BUNDABERG childcare centres have been given the tick of approval with many outlets either meeting or exceeding the national framework standards.

Of the 45 childcare facilities assessed in the Bundaberg region, 22 exceeded the national quality standards, 17 met them and five were working towards the standards set by the Australian Children's Education and Care Quality Authority.

Only Bundaberg Baptist Family Day Care received an excellent rating and co-ordinator Sean Harper said he was delighted with the rating.

"For the whole service - educators (and) families - it did mean a lot,” he said.

"It is a great marketing tool for us.”

Bundaberg Baptist has been operating in the region for about 30 years, and Mr Harper believed it was the strong community connections as well as specialist delivered programs that have endeared it to local families.

Bundaberg and District Early Childhood Network president Leonie Arnold said the region had performed well overall.

But Mrs Arnold warned parents to be mindful that the framework did not follow a pass-fail system and slammed a Sunday Mail article suggesting a quarter of Queensland childcare operators were not meeting national standards as "inaccurate”.

There are seven standards considered in the ratings including educational program and practice and physical environment.

"The standards are broad, which can lead to Early Childhood Officers having different interpretations of the standards, National Law and Education and Care Services National Regulations,” Mrs Arnold.

She said there were 3811 services across Australia rated at exceeding who were eligible to apply for an excellent rating.

"But maybe due to cost, time constraints or inability to meet guidelines (they) have not applied for an excellent rating,” she said.

Bundaberg MP Leanne Donaldson agreed that the quality of child care services in Bundaberg was high.

"I'm pleased local operators continue to work towards meeting and exceeding the national quality standard,” she said.

"The Department of Education and Training supports child care services through providing assessment and rating which highlight areas for improvement.”

