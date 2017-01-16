Bundaberg coworking space is now open

OPEN FOR BUSINESS: Dan Willersdorf and Eleanor Carey are two of the three co-founders of The Generator in Bundaberg's CBD.

THEY have taken over one of the city's most unique hidden spaces and now Bundaberg's first co-working space, The Generator, is open for business.

The doors above the Bundaberg Post Office opened on January 8 and local entrepreneurs are already making use of the space.

Art by Bundaberg painter Mark Terry decorates the entrance to the Generator. Eliza Goetze

"If I try to work at home I get nothing done,” Bundaberg Regional Council strategic planner Alicia Otto said, from a comfy swinging chair on the balcony overlooking Bourbong St.

She uses one of two full-time memberships the council has taken out to share among staff.

OFFICE SPACE: Web developer Nick Schuch says the Generator offers a better value space for him and his co-worker than if they rented an office on their own. Eliza Goetze

"And sometimes in the office, people are taking phone calls around you.

"Here, it's the best of both worlds.”

The upstairs level was, until now, one of many underutilised in the Bundaberg CBD.

One of The Generator's co-founders, Eleanor Carey, is headed on a trip to San Francisco next month to get a taste of the start-up culture perfected by US entrepreneurs, and hopes to bring her newfound knowledge back to Bundy.

MODERN DECOR: Eleanor Carey in the board room at the Generator. Eliza Goetze

"I was one of 10 people to receive a $6000 government grant for the ten day trip, called the Startup Leaders' Mission,” she said.

"We'll be meeting a top engineer from Facebook, a guy from Uber, and even a cyber security export who grew up in Bundaberg.”

She hopes that in the future, the Generator will become an "accelerator” for local businesses, where people can be challenged to put their ideas into practice in the space of a single workshop or weekend.

GETTING IT DONE: Eleanor Carey with web developer Nick Schuch, who uses the space every day. Eliza Goetze

Nick Schuch works remotely for a Sydney-based web development company.

He and a coworker originally operated out of Moore Park, but leapt to join the Generator where all the costs of running a business space are part of the membership fee.

"We get to show up here and we don't have to worry about things like internet... it works out so much easier,” he said.

"I've been coming in every day.”

Bundaberg company Pluggas is hosting a video marketing workshop at the space today and on Saturday, January 21 from 9-10am the Generator will be open to "anyone and everyone to come through and have a look”, Eleanor said.

The Generator's official launch is planned for February.

For details head to facebook.com/thegeneratorbundaberg or thegeneratorbundaberg.com.