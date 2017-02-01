Bundaberg country singer hit the right note in Tamworth

HONOURED: Evelyn Bury was inducted into the Australian Country Music Wall of Honour at Tamworth last week.

BUNDABERG country music icon Evelyn Bury has been added to the Australian Country Music Wall of Honour.

The 1988 Golden Guitar winner said she was honoured after finding out about the accolade at the Tamworth Country Music festival last week.

Evelyn was a guest of the festival walking the Golden Guitar red carpet with Bundy's Justin Standley and presenting the award for Best Bush Ballard with Reg Poole.

Best know for her single Where the Burnett River Floods and award-winning album I'm Stronger Than I Look, Evelyn said she had mixed emotions about going back to the festival.

"I worked with pioneers of the industry, Smokey Dawson, Slim Dusty, Stan Coster, Reg Poole and Chad Morgan,” she said.

"Now most of them are statues in the park.

"The new brigade is good but I was part of the old brigade.”

Evelyn's career spanned more than 50 years.

Along the way she won awards for performance, recording and song-writing and was included in the top 20 international female hit makers of the decade in the 1990s alongside names like Dolly Parton and The Judds.

Her career skyrocketed when she signed a contract in 1987 with Selection Records.

Under the independent label she released 12 solo albums, more than 20 compilations and three music videos.

Included in the releases were more than 40 of Evelyn's own compositions.

Evelyn's was inducted into the Hands of Fame in Tamworth in 1991, with similar accolades in South Australia and Queensland, and still enjoys touring and performing at many country music festivals around Australia.

She remains highly esteemed in the industry.