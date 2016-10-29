Bundaberg company wins multi-million dollar tender

NEW DEVELOPMENT: Brian Short, Greg Bourne, Richard Bourne and Lea-Anne Davison fro, Oceanic Steel are happy to be part of the Knaf project in Bundaberg.

A MULTI-MILLION dollar contract has been won by a local Bundaberg business bringing up to 55 jobs to the region.

The Knauf contract was given to Oceanic Steel and they will start on site on November 7 with the aim to employee an all local team.

Knauf the plasterboard manufacturing facility located at Bundaberg Port reported in August they had hoped to employ within the region.

Oceanic Steel have taken on the mechanical installation contract which included installing the pumps, ducting, conveyor systems and more.

The father-son team of Richard and Greg Bourne were ecstatic after hearing the news on Wednesday.

Richard said he hoped to use a "purely local labour team” and there doors were now open for applications.

The local Knauf managers fought to give Bundaberg people a chance, rather then going to the "bigger guys” in Brisbane.

He said Oceanic Steel was now looking for boiler makers, fitters, riggers, trade assistants and mechanics to fill the positions.

With a number of Bundaberg businesses closing its doors Greg said a new door had now opened for the redundant employees.

"We are looking at CAMit to re-employee locals who lost their jobs,” he said.

"It's a good time now for them to come forward with a CV.”

The pair purchased Oceanic Steel two months ago and have high hopes to keep the big companies in Bundaberg.

"This contract is based on our performance and in the next two months we need to perform and it's going to grow from there,” Richard said.

Anyone who is interested in gaining employment with the company can email the Oceanic Labour Resources at olr@oceanicsteel.com.au

Production at Knauf plant is due to start in June next year.