Bundaberg chemist takes out top pharmacy award

Eliza Goetze
| 1st Nov 2016 1:01 PM
WINNING TEAM: Wade Hinschen, Natasha O'Keefe-Scott, Toni Cook and Naomi Norrie won the 2016 Blooms Chemist of the Year award with the rest of the staff.
WINNING TEAM: Wade Hinschen, Natasha O'Keefe-Scott, Toni Cook and Naomi Norrie won the 2016 Blooms Chemist of the Year award with the rest of the staff.

ASK Wade Hinschen the secret to a successful pharmacy and his answer is simple: people.

Blooms The Chemist at Sugarland, which Mr Hinschen co-owns with David Cheung, has just beaten 90 other Blooms franchises around Australia to take out the company's 2016 Pharmacy of the Year award.

Just under 45 Bundaberg locals make up the award-winning team of staff.

So why are they so good at what they do and what drives them every day?

"Being able to make a positive impact on people,” Mr Hinschen explained.

"You get to know your regulars and they become more than customers.”

Staff morale is also a key part of the chemist's success.

"We like to have staff on board and making it enjoyable for them to come to work.

"It's about making them understand why we do what we do.

"We want to be the best at customer service, and you're dealing with sick people who often aren't in the best of moods.

"We want to make sure people leave happier than when they came in.”

NO PRESSURE: Toni Cook, Natasha OKeefe-Scott, and Naomi Norrie are part of the team that won Blooms Chemist of the year award.
NO PRESSURE: Toni Cook, Natasha OKeefe-Scott, and Naomi Norrie are part of the team that won Blooms Chemist of the year award.

Staff Natasha O'keefe Scott, Naomi Norrie and Toni Cook all agreed helping people was what they loved the most about working at the store.

The award was announced at the Blooms The Chemist conference on the Gold Coast on October 18.

"It was a bit of a shock when they announced it - we weren't expecting it,” Mr Hinschen said of the award.

"Out of 90 pharmacies, you can imagine there are a few good ones.”

Blooms Bundaberg stood out among a field of winners otherwise dominated by Sydney stores.

"There is robust criteria for this award that includes people engagement, customer service and business performance,” Blooms operations general manager Jason Blanchard said.

"We have watched Wade Hinschen and David Cheung, two very enthusiastic young pharmacists, seek to further develop the Blooms Bundaberg pharmacy over the past three years and Wade, David and the team have taken the business from strength to strength.”

As for what's next for the business, watch this space.

"We've always got ideas we're working on, there is always something in the pipeline,” Mr Hinschen said.

The pharmacy even has fans on Facebook who applauded their win.

"Hubby and I have been going to Blooms at Sugarland for a long time and I say, well deserved,” Sue Robertson commented.

"Awesome staff helpful friendly and go above and beyond their chemist duties.”

Blooms the Chemist Bundaberg is at Sugarland Shoppingtown, Takalvan St. Call 41525088.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  blooms the chemist bundaberg chemist pharmacy

