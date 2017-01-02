28°
News

Bundaberg cashes in on Airbnb bookings

Emma Reid
| 2nd Jan 2017 11:10 AM
WORLDWIDE ACCOMODATION: Jolette Hoolier inside her airbnb rental in Bargara Road.
WORLDWIDE ACCOMODATION: Jolette Hoolier inside her airbnb rental in Bargara Road. Mike Knott BUN291216AIRBNB1

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

MORE and more tourists are using Airbnb to book accommodation when they travel and Bundaberg region households are making the most of it.

Airbnb allows everyday people to advertise their spare homes and rooms for short stays and Moore Park Beach's Jolette Hoolier is one of 19 locals offering accommodation to visitors.

After no luck selling their Bargara Rd house, the Hooliers decided to look into using Airbnb and believe they made the right choice.

Mrs Hooiler said the house was occupied about 75% of the time and prided herself on making it homely.

HOLIDAY RENTAL: Caitlin, Katrina, Luke, Brett and Will Marschke settling in to Jolette Hooilers airbnb accommodation in Bargara Road.
HOLIDAY RENTAL: Caitlin, Katrina, Luke, Brett and Will Marschke settling in to Jolette Hooilers airbnb accommodation in Bargara Road. Mike Knott BUN291216AIRBNB2

"I leave little things for each new guest, like milk in the fridge, eggs from my farm and brochures on what to do in Bundaberg,” she said.

Not only would the guest find the accommodation like a home away from home but the price to rent a house compared to a hotel or motel was significantly cheaper.

The rate to rent the four bedroom home which accommodates six people is $79 per night with a minimum of four nights.

AIR BnB: Jolette Hoolier and her husband use the AirBnB service to let out their Bargara Rd house to holiday guest.
AIR BnB: Jolette Hoolier and her husband use the AirBnB service to let out their Bargara Rd house to holiday guest. Emma Reid

It comes fully furnished with fresh linen and kitcheware needed to prepare meals.

She said there was a bit of work that went into owning an Airbnb, which included travelling to clean the house between rentals.

And insurance was a must if a person was looking to let out their home as an Airbnb.

AIR BnB: Jolette Hoolier and her husband use the AirBnB service to let out their Bargara Rd house to holiday guest.
AIR BnB: Jolette Hoolier and her husband use the AirBnB service to let out their Bargara Rd house to holiday guest. Emma Reid

Bundaberg Regional Council planning and development spokesman Ross Sommerfeld said anyone intending to list a residential property with Airbnb was encouraged to contact the council to discuss the implications regarding the council's local laws and the Bundaberg region planning scheme.

"Renting an area of a residential home is classified under the planning scheme as a home-based business,” he said.

AIR BnB: Jolette Hoolier and her husband use the AirBnB service to let out their Bargara Rd house to holiday guest.
AIR BnB: Jolette Hoolier and her husband use the AirBnB service to let out their Bargara Rd house to holiday guest. Emma Reid

"These arrangements are permitted where the use relates to a portion of the house that is 40m² or less in a typical residential area or 80m² or less in a rural residential area and also complies with the criteria for a self-assessable development application.”

Cr Sommerfeld said if the use related to a larger portion of the property, or did not comply with the criteria for a self-assessable application, the property would no longer be considered residential and an application for a material change of use should be lodged with the council.

The Marschke family, from Brisbane, arrived to stay at the Bargara Rd Airbnb and spoke with the NewsMail, saying it was the first time they had used the accommodation booking system.

AIR BnB: Jolette Hoolier and her husband use the AirBnB service to let out their Bargara Rd house to holiday guest.
AIR BnB: Jolette Hoolier and her husband use the AirBnB service to let out their Bargara Rd house to holiday guest. Emma Reid

Mr Marschke said he had grown up in Bundaberg and found this was a cheap alternative to bring his wife and three children to visit the area.

"For the same price as a shoebox motel room you get the whole house,” he said.

"I heard about Airbnb through trending online and this is a test run for me as I plan to travel a bit next year and hope to use it more.”

AIR BnB: Jolette Hoolier and her husband use the AirBnB service to let out their Bargara Rd house to holiday guest.
AIR BnB: Jolette Hoolier and her husband use the AirBnB service to let out their Bargara Rd house to holiday guest. Emma Reid

FAST FACTS

Airbnb is a peer-to-peer online homestay network helping people to list or rent short-term lodging in residential properties, with the cost of such accommodation set by the property owner.

It has become more popular in the last year and looks to continue to draw in holiday-makers.

AIR BnB: Jolette Hoolier and her husband use the AirBnB service to let out their Bargara Rd house to holiday guest.
AIR BnB: Jolette Hoolier and her husband use the AirBnB service to let out their Bargara Rd house to holiday guest. Emma Reid
Bundaberg News Mail
23 new things happening in the Bundy region in 2017

23 new things happening in the Bundy region in 2017

THE saying "new year, new you" will ring especially true for Bundaberg in 2017 with plenty of things being introduced to the region.

Pensioner warning: Do your assets add up?

THRESHOLD: Nina Higgins wants pensions to know how their assets have been calculated and challenge the amount if they think it's wrong.

Pensioners urged to question assets assessment

PHOTOS: Police shut down road with rolled caravan stuck

A four vehicle crash on Fingerboard Rd 5km from Miriam Vale has left an elderly man with minor head lacerations.

POLICE closer to cracking what went wrong in four vehicle pile-up.

Innes Park Airbnb owner shares her story

AIRBnB: Seabreeze Sojourn's which is advertised on Airbnb, and lives in the house which is partly shared with guests

Guests come from all over the world

Local Partners

RATS OF TOBRUK: Noel followed in his father's footsteps

Family heard few war stories from Rat of Tobruk, who is remembered as a loving family man.

'Strength I never knew': Girl can't walk after freak accident

Agnes Water girl Tembi-Rae Ward, 9, is slowly recovering at Lady Cilento Children's Hospital after she was hit by a bus.

Tembi Rae shocks parents by strength, determination.

WHAT'S ON: New Year's Eve and New Year's Day

Five things you need to know

15 places you can welcome the new year

Abby skye will perform to welcome the new year.

Black, white and aglow for NYE

The surprising problem police face at Woodford Folk Festival

STREET SCENE: Woodford Folk Festival 2016.

The biggest issue for police at Woodfordia is not what you'd expect

MOVIE REVIEW: Assassin's Creed shows promise despite faults

MOVIE REVIEW: Assassin's Creed shows promise despite faults

LATEST video game adaptation has the makings of a killer of a good movie but doesn't quite hit the mark.

FINALLY: Ed Sheeran about to drop new music, he reckons

ED SHEERAN is back ... almost.

A whale of a good time for young theatre goers

A scene from the stage show The Snail and the Whale.

CHILDREN'S book The Snail and The Whale adapted for the stage.

Naturalist Steve Backshall on tour in Queensland this week

Adventurer and TV presenter Steve Backshall at the top of the worlds highest waterfall, Angel Falls, in the Canaima National Park in Venezuela.

Deadly 60 host visiting QPAC with his new live show Pole to Pole.

Who is Kylie Jenner? She hit a billion likes in 2016

Kylie Jenner is the face of Puma activewear.

What then do we make of Kylie?

Sabotage? Mariah Carey hits out after New Year's bungle

Mariah Carey performs at the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in New York.

Sources within the diva's camp believe the set was "sabotaged"

Folk festival success generates $33m for region

CLOSING CEREMONY: The Fire Event is Woodford Folk Festival's biggest ceremony.

Benefits created by Woodford's bumper season expected to continue

GREAT STREET APPEAL + POOL + 9M x 6M SHED IN IDEAL LOCATION

20 Tarakan Street, Svensson Heights 4670

House 3 1 2 $249,000

With fantastic street appeal in the ideal location is this must see 3 bedroom plus office home that will certainly impress those who inspect with the added extras...

DIRECT ACCESS ONTO ARCHIES BEACH AND UNRESTRICTED VIEWS

61 Woongarra Scenic Drive, Bargara 4670

House 3 2 2 $1,290,000

Enjoy beachfront perfection, this beautifully presented residence owns one of Bargara's most dynamic settings and is one of only a few privileged homes to enjoy...

BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED UNIT AND COMPLEX

1 / 56 Heaps Street, Avenell Heights 4670

Unit 2 1 1 $229,000

Positioned in an outstanding must see and home proud security gated boutique complex is this easy care unit. This well maintained property consists of 2 great...

2 LIVING, OFFICE, POOL AND OPPOSITE PARK LAND

11 Sloane Street, Kalkie 4670

House 3 2 5 $339,000

Looking directly over park land is this 2 story home that will suit any family looking for that bit extra additional space and with a location within walking...

WHEN SIZE MATTERS - IDEAL FOR THE LARGE FAMILY!

41 Polo Place, Branyan 4670

House 5 2 3 $480,000

- Fantastic Spacious 5 bedroom home with ensuite and large games room. - Huge entertaining area out back. - Stunning kitchen for the cook of the household. - 4 bay...

ACRE RES B VERY CLOSE TO HINKLER

14 Arthur Street, Bundaberg South 4670

House 5 5 $220,000

There is not another Res B block of this size and this close to town that has never been inundated. Opportunity knocks for the astute developer A full quarter...

OUTSTANDING RURAL/COASTAL LIVING ON 5 TRANQUIL ACRES

14 Hannah Court, Moore Park Beach 4670

House 3 2 2 $520,000

Looking to escape that busy lifestyle? Want to be close to the ocean? Dreaming of a peaceful, tranquil, idyllic place to call home? Well look no further you will...

SUPER SPACIOUS FAMILY HOME

5 Que Hee Street, Kepnock 4670

House 5 2 2 $299,900

Situated directly across from a lovely park offering splendid views in popular Kepnock sits this super spacious family brick and tile home. The location provides...

BRAND NEW PRICE - RARE OPPORTUNITY FOR THIS PRIME INVESTMENT-OFFERING HIGH RETURN + CAPITAL GROWTH POTENTIAL

69 Bourbong Street, Bundaberg Central 4670

Commercial A RARE opportunity now presents itself here in the heart of the ... Mid to Low...

A RARE opportunity now presents itself here in the heart of the C.B.D of Bundaberg. First time offered for sale in 40 years is this prime commercial property.

2 BLOCKS TO CLEAR AT $115,000.00

Lot 9 Finemore Crescent, Qunaba 4670

Residential Land The developer is sacrificing 2 blocks (Lot 8 and Lot 14) at ... $125,000

The developer is sacrificing 2 blocks (Lot 8 and Lot 14) at $115,000 to invest into his next project. This is a genuine opportunity- don't sit on the fence. On...

Coast development on hold as receivers move in

Jay Emmerton, CEO of RPG.

Receivers to be appointed to Emporio development

Pensioners use home renos to beat government cuts

It is time to start this renovation

Hundreds of thousands of pensioners to lose on changes

Tillys' dream now a reality

IN BUSINESS: United Petroleum food merchandiser Brian Glassel with Miles developer Glenn Tilly.

24/7 truck stop opens in Miles

The real reason you can't afford a house

Turnbull thinks he knows why house prices are so steep

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!