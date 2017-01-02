Bundaberg cashes in on Airbnb bookings

MORE and more tourists are using Airbnb to book accommodation when they travel and Bundaberg region households are making the most of it.

Airbnb allows everyday people to advertise their spare homes and rooms for short stays and Moore Park Beach's Jolette Hoolier is one of 19 locals offering accommodation to visitors.

After no luck selling their Bargara Rd house, the Hooliers decided to look into using Airbnb and believe they made the right choice.

Mrs Hooiler said the house was occupied about 75% of the time and prided herself on making it homely.

HOLIDAY RENTAL: Caitlin, Katrina, Luke, Brett and Will Marschke settling in to Jolette Hooilers airbnb accommodation in Bargara Road. Mike Knott BUN291216AIRBNB2

"I leave little things for each new guest, like milk in the fridge, eggs from my farm and brochures on what to do in Bundaberg,” she said.

Not only would the guest find the accommodation like a home away from home but the price to rent a house compared to a hotel or motel was significantly cheaper.

The rate to rent the four bedroom home which accommodates six people is $79 per night with a minimum of four nights.

AIR BnB: Jolette Hoolier and her husband use the AirBnB service to let out their Bargara Rd house to holiday guest. Emma Reid

It comes fully furnished with fresh linen and kitcheware needed to prepare meals.

She said there was a bit of work that went into owning an Airbnb, which included travelling to clean the house between rentals.

And insurance was a must if a person was looking to let out their home as an Airbnb.

AIR BnB: Jolette Hoolier and her husband use the AirBnB service to let out their Bargara Rd house to holiday guest. Emma Reid

Bundaberg Regional Council planning and development spokesman Ross Sommerfeld said anyone intending to list a residential property with Airbnb was encouraged to contact the council to discuss the implications regarding the council's local laws and the Bundaberg region planning scheme.

"Renting an area of a residential home is classified under the planning scheme as a home-based business,” he said.

AIR BnB: Jolette Hoolier and her husband use the AirBnB service to let out their Bargara Rd house to holiday guest. Emma Reid

"These arrangements are permitted where the use relates to a portion of the house that is 40m² or less in a typical residential area or 80m² or less in a rural residential area and also complies with the criteria for a self-assessable development application.”

Cr Sommerfeld said if the use related to a larger portion of the property, or did not comply with the criteria for a self-assessable application, the property would no longer be considered residential and an application for a material change of use should be lodged with the council.

The Marschke family, from Brisbane, arrived to stay at the Bargara Rd Airbnb and spoke with the NewsMail, saying it was the first time they had used the accommodation booking system.

AIR BnB: Jolette Hoolier and her husband use the AirBnB service to let out their Bargara Rd house to holiday guest. Emma Reid

Mr Marschke said he had grown up in Bundaberg and found this was a cheap alternative to bring his wife and three children to visit the area.

"For the same price as a shoebox motel room you get the whole house,” he said.

"I heard about Airbnb through trending online and this is a test run for me as I plan to travel a bit next year and hope to use it more.”

AIR BnB: Jolette Hoolier and her husband use the AirBnB service to let out their Bargara Rd house to holiday guest. Emma Reid

FAST FACTS

Airbnb is a peer-to-peer online homestay network helping people to list or rent short-term lodging in residential properties, with the cost of such accommodation set by the property owner.

It has become more popular in the last year and looks to continue to draw in holiday-makers.