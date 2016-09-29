Bundaberg baby tests positive to VRE

A BABY has tested positive to an antibiotic resistant bacteria in the Bundaberg hospital.

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service has contacted families of current and recently discharged babies in Bundaberg Hospital's Special Care Nursery, after a baby in the nursery tested positive to Vancomycin-Resistant Enterococci (VRE).

While the risk of infection to other babies is negligible, WBHHS has decided to take the pro-active precautionary measure of fully informing families in the interests of disclosure.

Enterococci are a form of bacteria that are commonly found in the bowel and are of no threat to healthy people, but can be of concern to immuno-compromised patients such as those undergoing chemotherapy or major surgery.

When the bacteria no longer respond to the antibiotic vancomycin, they are called Vancomycin-Resistant Enterococci.

Parents of babies either currently in the nursery or recently discharged have been contacted by senior WBHHS staff in the past two days and offered VRE screening if they choose.

In the vast majority of cases, a positive test to VRE does not require treatment.

WBHHS has been consulting with all appropriate specialists and has followed strict infection control protocols dictated by national standards.