Bumper holidays as visitors book up Bundy

Carolyn Archer
| 5th Oct 2016 5:00 AM
FAMILY FUN: New South Wales visitors Laney and Rory Unsworth enjoying their holiday at Bargara yesterday.
FAMILY FUN: New South Wales visitors Laney and Rory Unsworth enjoying their holiday at Bargara yesterday.

SUN, sand and sea - holiday makers get enough of our coastal offerings.

Bundaberg North Burnett Tourism general manager Katherine Mergard said the feedback from accommodation providers during the September holiday period was positive.

"Kellys Beach Resort had a 'brilliant' school holiday period,” she said.

"Most Bargara properties experienced growth during the school holidays, in comparison to the same time last year, kicking off with the influx from the State Rowing Championships and then consistent bookings and great weather throughout the holiday period.”

With the Mon Repos turtle season set to kick off next month, the summer holidays is also looking like a bumper period.

"The summer is shaping up to be a busy one,” Ms Mergard said.

"With the Mon Repos Turtle Encounter bookings opening in September, the Visitor Information Centres have seen a 14% increase of bookings online, making it more and more important for operators to make sure they have their products bookable online ready for turtle season packaging.”

New South Wales resident Phaedra Carlile brings her own children back to the region for holidays to visit family and said there was something for all ages with all the amenities.

Despite yesterday's cloudy conditions her 13-year-old son Rory and 10-year-old daughter Laney Unsworth enjoyed a swim at Kellys Beach.

"We live down in Nowra and the kids love that the water here is warm enough here to swim all-year-round,” she said.

"We're staying in North Bundaberg with family but we come out to the beach every day.

"In the past we've stayed at Bargara and it's amazing to see the number of accommodation places.”

Ms Carlile said the area provided the perfect family holiday destination.

"It has everything you need but hasn't lost that Bargara feel where it's like it's moved on without you.”

