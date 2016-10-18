Bumbling burglar leaves DNA on Ice Break at crime scene

COFFEE CLUE: Police found Nathan Gregson Morgan's DNA on a bottle of Ice Break he left at a crime scene.

A 42-YEAR-old father of five who left his DNA evidence on a bottle of Ice Break at a burglary crime scene has pleaded guilty in court.

Nathan Gregson Morgan appeared in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today charged with five offences including possession of dangerous drugs, entering a dwelling and committing an indictable offence and unlawful possession of weapons.

The court was told that on November 24, 2015, Morgan entered a Bundaberg region home through a back window and let his partner in through the front door before taking a large amount of property.

Police prosecutor Acting Senior Constable Andrew Blunt said up to $10,000 of property was stolen, including a chainsaw, generator, eight computer games, a television, two watches and rings.

"A bottle of Ice Break coffee with a straw through the lid was found at the property after the burglary in which the victim claimed was not theirs,” Snr Const Blunt said.

"Police took DNA from the straw which led to a search warrant on January 26, 2016.”

Snr Const Blunt said during the search officers uncovered information about the chainsaw and generator, which Morgan said he had sold for drugs.

But he denied stealing anything else.

Defence lawyer Lavonda Maloy said her client was "extremely remorseful” and had little recollection of the burglary.

"He has been under the influence of a substantial drug habit since he was 14 years of age that has followed him through life,” she said.

"He has now been clean for four months and has broken his drug habit.”

Magistrate Neil Lavaring said he took into account Morgan's early plea of guilty and sentenced him to three months prison, wholly suspended for three years.

Morgan was also charged with possession of drugs and unlawful possession of weapons in separate incidents at the Glasshouse Mountains in 2016 and sentenced to one month prison on each, wholly suspended for one year.