Building an economy to last

A SUGAR executive, an indigenous elder, a former newspaper editor and a property developer have a $20 million chunk of the region's employment future in their hands.

The Local Planning Committee has been appointed to identify investment priorities for the Wide Bay Burnett Regional Jobs and Investment Package and Keith Pitt said he was pleased with the level of diversity among the group.

They include Bundaberg Sugar chief financial officer Leone Aslett, Cherbourg elder Eric Law, former Fraser Coast Chronicle editor and community champion Nancy Bates, Cooper's Home Hardware owner Stephen Cooper, property developer Glen Winney, former manufacturing boss Kerren Smith, South Burnett councillor Kathy Duff and former North Burnett mayor Don Waugh.

Bundaberg deputy mayor Bill Trevor will chair the committee.

Mr Pitt, the Member for Hinkler, said he was thrilled the "calibre of people we have is so strong”.

"And I'm thankful that they're putting out their time to come and do this,” he said.

"$20 million is something we can leverage to 40, 50, 60 or $100 million if we can get this right.

"It's great to have such a broad range of views and people with a lot of local knowledge.”

Cr Trevor described the line-up as "cosmopolitan”.

He said he had been told to expect a detailed briefings "in the next few days” to tell him more about what was expected from the committee.

"Once I get that, I'll call a meeting and we'll start,” he said.

The committee will focus on the sectors that will bring sustainable growth.

Mr Pitt said agriculture, tourism and construction were three areas where he saw "enormous growth”.

"We have soaring tourism numbers right across the country and the estimates from ABS is we'll have (had) $60 billion worth of agricultural exports over the last 12 months.

"That's up from $46 billion, and that means jobs in regional areas.

"Many of them are skilled, long term positions that will be secure into the future.”