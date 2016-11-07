Building a career in the construction industry

AWARD FINALIST: Brett Kleidon with Melissa Steele who be heading down to Brisbane to attend the CSQ excellence awards for Female of the year.

WATCHING children run with excitement through their newly built home is a reward of the job that never gets old for Melissa Steele.

The Kleidon Master Built Homes sales building consultant and office manager has found a niche for herself in the male-dominated construction industry.

As a finalist in this year's Construction Skills Queensland's Award for Construction Female of the Year, Ms Steele's work has commanded attention.

One of three finalists, Ms Steele said she was shocked to be named a finalist after working her way up the ladder in the construction industry.

"I basically started back when I was 19. I was in the office doing the day-to-day admin side of things,” she said.

"I had two really good mentors who I worked for who were hands on local builders who had a lot of experience in both the residential and commercial side of the industry.

"Then as the business grew I took on a bit of a hands on role and now I've gone into a more sales role.”

The role involves a range of responsibilities all geared towards getting clients into their dream home.

"I've always dealt with the clients and I also deal a lot with the suppliers and the sub contractors...all aspects from start to finish from when they come in with their designs stage to when handing over their keys to their beautiful new home,” she said.

"I go to site and check things, I do defects and quality control.”.

For Ms Steele the rewards of the job are what keeps her passionate and motivated in the role.

"Seeing the clients joy when you've finished their house and all the planning and all the stress and the 12 weeks of going from a block of land to a now lovely completed homes and seeing the joy and the delight on their faces and the pride that we do a really good job,” she said.

"Seeing little kids going and picking their room and say thanks for building their mum and dad's house make it all worthwhile.”

Ms Steele will travel to Brisbane on November 25 for CSQ's Excellence Awards where the winner of the Award for Construction Female of the Year will be announced.