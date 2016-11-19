Budget's on target for 2017

BUNDABERG Mayor Jack Dempsey says despite Bundaberg Regional Council's asset sustainability ratio falling below the target of 90% this past financial year, it will meet the target next year.

This ratio is about spending, in any given year, on replacing assets. The council's asset sustainability ratio fell to 37% this year.

Cr Dempsey said the council had spent significantly on the new Multiplex and building the Rubyanna Sewerage Treatment plant.

But because these projects were not completed during the 2016 financial year, it contributed to the council's lower percentage.

"We replaced a lot of assets following the floods, replacing more than 130% as a ratio,” Cr Dempsey said.

"Now that these assets have been fixed there are fewer replacements in the next few years as we are now ahead of the replacement schedule.”

Cr Dempsey said savings across the council's operational costs coupled with successful grant applications, subsidies and competitive tendering on major projects had reduced a need for borrowings ($63 million).

The council's total liabilities sat at $106 million while its assets were at $1.93 billion, the bulk being council-owned roads, footpaths and bridges ($873 million).

Overall, the council's expenditure was $167 million with the majority ($64 million) spent on employee salaries, wages.

CEO Peter Byrne pocketed somewhere between $300,000 and $400,000 while other members of the executive team including infrastructure and planning manager Andrew Fulton, organisational services manager Andrew Ireland and community and environment manager Gavin Steele all went home with between $200,000 and $300,000.