Buddy benches to beat the blues at school

Connor Dwyer, Shae Keith, Keely Hansen, Cody Davis, Jack Woods and Heloise O'Kelly on the school's new Buddy Bench.

WHEN bullies and life in general are getting you down, the schoolyard can be a daunting place.

But 17 schools across the Burnett region will soon have a spot where kids can go for help from their peers.

The Buddy Bench is a concept that has grown across the world and Burnett MP Stephen Bennett has jumped on the idea.

"This bench is a signal - if you go and sit on this, your fellow students will know that you're not feeling good that day,” he told Bargara State School's parade yesterday.

"The idea is if students see someone sitting on the bench, they can lend a hand and show them they care.”

Mr Bennett enlisted the help of Men's Shed groups across the region to craft the benches out of hardwood, with Bargara Men's Shed delivering six of the seats to schools yesterday.

"We thought it was a fantastic project because it involves so many of our men, and that's what the Men's Shed is about - it's created a buddyship,” president Mike Brady said.

"In this day and age of bullying, it's so good.”

Bargara principal Chris Norris welcomed the bench as "strengthening the already positive student relationships in the school”.

"The Buddy Bench will be a proactive strategy that students can use .. .a lovely strategy to make our school even better.”

The demand from 17 schools exceeded Mr Bennett's expectations.

"It's great to see our schools getting behind the campaign to boost friendships and morale in the playground,” he said.