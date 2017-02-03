32°
News

Brother to all for 70 years

Mikayla Haupt
| 3rd Feb 2017 7:16 AM
SERVICE: Brother Rochford outside the chapel at Shalom College.
SERVICE: Brother Rochford outside the chapel at Shalom College. Mike Knott BUN300117BROTHER4

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

SHALOM's Brother Gordon Rochford celebrated his 70th year as a Christian Brother last Sunday.

After 70 years as a Brother, teacher and Sea Eagles fan, Brother Rochford is loved by generations of students.

"I joined the Brothers when I was 14, in those times kids would leave scholarship at 13 to get a job," he said.

"When I was at school I was taught by a Brother, who was a very good man and teacher and that sort of impressed me and is the reason I became a Brother."

Br Rochford said one of his most memorable moments in the Brotherhood was Vatican II, which greatly modernised the Catholic Church.

Br Rochford recalled the last thing his mother said to him before he joined the Christian Brothers.

"My mother said 'if you don't like it come home' I guess I liked it," he said.

Br Rochford has been at Shalom for 29 years and is eager to reach his 30th this year.

He started working in the pastoral setting and the pictorial archives at Shalom in 1988, and makes it his daily duty to welcome students.

"I often have photos so I go around finding kids to get their name on the photos and that gives me a contact with the kids - you get to know different kids that way," he said.

"I also look through the NewsMail each morning to see if our kids have starred in it for sport and that kind of stuff and then I go and congratulate them.

"I like to spend a lot of time in the yard."

 

SERVICE: Brother Rochford outside the chapel at Shalom College.
SERVICE: Brother Rochford outside the chapel at Shalom College. Mike Knott BUN300117BROTHER6

 

Br Rochford also gives cards to wish kids a happy birthday.

"It's hard because you only get a small time period, they're only in one spot for 15 minutes and it takes five to get there, so I've got 10 minutes," he said.

"You've got to go like mad depending on how many there are.

"I've been doing this for years and I've only ever found one on the playground."

Br Rochford said he loved everything about his job at Shalom.

"Years ago when I went back to Sydney, I looked up three guys I used to go to school with before the Brotherhood and we were having this meal and one of them was a plumber - he had six kids, the second one was a lawyer - he had eight kids and the third one was a chemist - he has 16 kids," he said.

"I just worry about people saying to me 'how many kids do you have?' Because my answer would be 984 and we might have an extra 30 next year."

While devoted as a Brother and to the kids at Shalom, Br Rochford says he is also the Manly Waringah's Sea Eagles most loyal supporter.

"I was born there, I went to school at Manly and in 1947 when I joined the Brothers and when the Sea Eagles came into existence."

Br Rochford said he would retire when he had become "liability rather than an asset". Don't expect that to happen anytime soon.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  70 years brother brother rochford christian brother general-seniors-news school shalom college

Brisbane shopping just got better: 5 new shops!

BRISBANE is known for its incredibly on-point shopping scene, but things have gone to another level in recent times with a bunch of new retailers moving in.

Why the Valley is your new favourite place in Brisbane

Do not go past Doughnut Time - trust us!

FORTITUDE Valley really is the suburb that never sleeps.

Is Brisbane the new arts and culture capital?

Check out GOMA's latest exhibition - it's all about hair! GOMA 10 Ambassador Patience Hodgson visits Nervescape V 2016 by Icelandic artist Hrafnhildur Arnardóttir (aka Shoplifter), commissioned for ‘Sugar Spin: you, me, art and everything’ at the Gallery of Modern Art, Brisbane. Photograph: Natasha Harth, QAGOMA

THE rest of the world should be envious of this line-up!

Sports gods answer your summer prayers with this line-up

The Brisbane Roar are on track for an entertaining season.

SO MUCH live action is happening in Brisbane this summer!

Not into art galleries, you say? Wanna bet?

Queensland Art Gallery | Gallery of Modern ArtGOMA Turns 10Sugar Spin: you; me; art and everythingGallery 1.2Shoppy \"Nervescape\" 2016Media call

FORGET everything you thought you knew about art galleries.

5 minutes with Israel Folau on footy, life and love

Israel Folau and Silver Fern netballer Maria Tutaia announced their engagement last last year.

WE CAUGHT up with football star and Brisbane ex-pat Israel Folau.

You can do WHAT in Brisbane?!

Talk about arriving in style! Take your pub crawl to the next level with a helicopter!

BET you didn't know you could do these things in Brisbane...

Burnett Heads reaching new Heights with developments

Burnett Heads reaching new Heights with developments

DEVELOPMENT at Burnett Heads is forging ahead, with 17 blocks of land in the new Turtle Heights Estate set to hit the market tomorrow.

UPDATE: Motorcyclists crash after u-turn

Motorbike crash near the corner of Rubyanna Rd and Strathdee Rd Burnett heads.

Two men seriously injured

Are our smaller dumps a waste?

BUSY SITE: Landfill attendant Hughie Latimer at the University Drive Waste Management Facility.

Public fears losing facilities

Paradise pipeline is just 'pipedream', says MP

HANDS OFF: Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson said the community had fought hard to secure Paradise Dam and a new irrigation pipeline could jeopardise the Bundaberg Water Supply Scheme.

Paradise Dam pipeline plan gets mixed reaction

Local Partners

Sweet name for new Bundy street

A NEW street named after a Bundaberg honey seller has been approved by Bundaberg Regional Council.

Selene Hall arrives at Monto Historical Society

MOVING THE HALL: Workers from Herbener Bros moved the hall on Monday.

Selene Hall has been moved to Monto.

WHAT'S ON: Friday, February 3

MAN V MACHINE: Anthony Mundine and Danny Green fight tonight.

Where to catch Mundine v Green

Comedy with extra cheese

Paul Fenech is taking his TV series Fat Pizza on the road for a series of live shows.

Fat Pizza and Housos are coming to town

One of the top five car collections in the world

A 1950 Alvis TB14 Roadster is a highlight in the museum.

Gosford home to largest, privately-owned classic car collection.

The Aussie teen who 'flips a bird' on Hollywood red carpet

ALSTONVILLE'S Nicholas Hamilton is currently at the SAG Awards in Los Angeles

Schwarzenegger V Trump: "How about we swap jobs?"

Arnold Schwarzenegger makes US President Donald Trump as offer he definitely can refuse.

Arnie’s not taking it lying down.

Hamish Blake's wife announces pregnancy with Beyonce parody

The photo has received 112,000 likes and almost 10,000 comments

City student takes out Tamworth song writing contest

THIS IS ME: Concordia Lutheran College student Bridie Middleton won the coveted youth division of the Tamworth National Country Songwriting Contest with her song, This is Me.

AT just 13 Bridie Middleton is already a song writing sensation

Hugh's the new tele-hubby on the block

Hugh Sheridan stars as Nick in season five of the TV series House Husbands.

RAFTERS favourite will steam up the screen in House Husbands.

Comedy with extra cheese

Paul Fenech is taking his TV series Fat Pizza on the road for a series of live shows.

Fat Pizza and Housos are coming to town

Good news! 'Nanna naps' increase productivity

Resting has seriously good benefits for your mind and body health.

AUTHOR claims we need to rest more in order to achieve more.

BRAND NEW FAMILY HOME

2 Tesch Street, Thabeban 4670

House 4 2 2 $373,000

Buy a brand new and headache free 4 bedroom family home here at 2 Tesch Street, Thabeban. This home has only just been built and is ready for you to just move in...

A NEW STANDARD IN RESIDENTIAL LIVING

Lot 232 Edenbrook Estate, Norville 4670

Residential Land If locality to schools, day care, sporting grounds, clubs and amenities is ... $192,000

If locality to schools, day care, sporting grounds, clubs and amenities is a must in your search criteria for a new home site, search no further as Edenbrook...

AMPLE ROOM TO BUILD YOUR DREAM HOME

Lot 231 Edenbrook Estate, Norville 4670

Residential Land If locality to schools, day care, sporting grounds, clubs and amenities is ... $192,000

If locality to schools, day care, sporting grounds, clubs and amenities is a must in your search criteria for a new home site, search no further as Edenbrook...

WHERE ELSE WOULD YOU RATHER BE

Lot 230 Edenbrook Estate, Norville 4670

Residential Land If locality to schools, day care, sporting grounds, clubs and amenities is ... $203,000

If locality to schools, day care, sporting grounds, clubs and amenities is a must in your search criteria for a new home site, search no further as Edenbrook...

YOUR FAMILY DESERVES THE BEST

Lot 229 Edenbrook Estate, Norville 4670

Residential Land If locality to schools, day care, sporting grounds, clubs and amenities is ... $200,000

If locality to schools, day care, sporting grounds, clubs and amenities is a must in your search criteria for a new home site, search no further as Edenbrook...

EDENBROOK, A PLACE TO CALL HOME!

Lot 228 Edenbrook Estate, Norville 4670

Residential Land If locality to schools, day care, sporting grounds, clubs and amenities is ... $195,000

If locality to schools, day care, sporting grounds, clubs and amenities is a must in your search criteria for a new home site, search no further as Edenbrook...

UNBEATABLE LOCATION

Lot 227 Edenbrook Estate, Norville 4670

Residential Land If locality to schools, day care, sporting grounds, clubs and amenities is ... $203,000

If locality to schools, day care, sporting grounds, clubs and amenities is a must in your search criteria for a new home site, search no further as Edenbrook...

SURROUNDED BY QUALITY

Lot 226 Edenbrook Estate, Norville 4670

Residential Land If locality to schools, day care, sporting grounds, clubs and amenities is ... $194,000

If locality to schools, day care, sporting grounds, clubs and amenities is a must in your search criteria for a new home site, search no further as Edenbrook...

YOU WILL LOVE LIVING IN EDENBROOK

Lot 225 Edenbrook Estate, Norville 4670

Residential Land If locality to schools, day care, sporting grounds, clubs and amenities is ... $196,000

If locality to schools, day care, sporting grounds, clubs and amenities is a must in your search criteria for a new home site, search no further as Edenbrook...

EVERYTHING AT YOUR FINGER TIPS

Lot 224 Edenbrook Estate, Norville 4670

Residential Land If locality to schools, day care, sporting grounds, clubs and amenities is ... $213,000

If locality to schools, day care, sporting grounds, clubs and amenities is a must in your search criteria for a new home site, search no further as Edenbrook...

$6 billion apartment complex for Springfield

An artist's impression of the new development.

10,000 apartment vision becomes a reality

Single dad, four kids, turned away from 12 homes. Why?

Sole parent Derek Fenech, with his daughters Amelio, 2, and Katherine, 1, is desperate to find a home for his family of four in Mackay.

Family of five knocked back for rentals in Mackay.

THEN AND NOW: Historic Ipswich house priced at $1.25M

HISTORIC: 'Elamang', an Ipswich house built in 1895 is up for sale for the first time in 30 years.

It was once owned by Rex Cribb, executive at Cribbe and Foote.

Underbelly at Buderim? Not just yet, at least

UNDERWORLD RUMOURS: Jonathon LaPaglia, left, and Matthew Nable in a scene from the TV series Underbelly: Badness. Talk of underworld identity Mick Gatto moving to Buderim has so far proven unfounded.

Talk of Mick Gatto buying on the mountain

What's to stop your house getting trashed like this one?

YOUR RIGHTS: How protected are you?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!