'My sister would not be returning, not now, not ever'

MISSED: Bundaberg nurse Melanie Robinson was killed in a fatal crash on the Bruce Hwy.

TEN months after the family of Bundaberg mid-wife Melanie Robinson were rocked by her tragic death in a traffic crash on the Bruce Hwy, Melanie's brother Matthew Knott has spoken about the devastating impact on their family.

Melanie was killed instantly when the black SUV she was driving collided head-on with a truck on February 4 south of Bundaberg.

The death of the popular Bundaberg Hospital employee sent shock waves through the community, but no one felt it more than her close-knit family.

IN LOVING MEMORY: The funeral service of Melanie Robinson was held at the Bundaberg Baptist Church. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail Mike Knott

The sobering reality is that not everyone will make it home these holidays and the state's skyrocketing road toll is a cruel reminder of the far reaching consequences.

Mr Knott recalled the moment he found out his sister was never coming home.

"I emerged from the shower to find two young policemen standing with my parents in our living room," he said.

'We are here to inform you a black SUV has been involved in a collision this morning. The sole occupant of the vehicle, a female, has unfortunately not survived.'

"With those words, the young officers performed their hardest duty and graciously delivered the news my sister of 29 years would not be returning home.

TRIBUTE: Bundaberg mum Sharon Sutherland shared a photo of Bundaberg widwife Melanie Robinson who helped delivery one of her children. Photo Contributed Contributed

"Not now, not ever.

"The harshest reality we as humans can live, struck me hours later, when we identified my sister's lifeless body in hospital.

"Lives are lost on Australian roads every day.

"Each day, family, friends and emergency service crews are forced to live the reality of road trauma and the heartache it leaves behind.

"My sister's sudden passing cut short a young, promising life in an instant. We miss her more than any human words can express.

"We will never adjust to her daily absence, nor her bright future being so cruelly denied.

"Too often, news of a fatality comes across the wires and the immediate thought is, 'It won't happen to us...', until it does.

"The most painful goodbyes are the ones left unsaid and never explained."