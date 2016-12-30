Brisbane mum's fight to protect Bundy turtles

One of the first hatchlings of the year.

A BRISBANE mother-of-three is calling for a night curfew on Moore Park Beach to protect nesting turtles from four-wheel drives.

Heidi Degen and her three children were lucky enough to spot two nests just south of their campsite yesterday morning and watched four of the season's first hatchlings make their way to the water.

"It was a very special time,” Ms Degen said.

"My kids will have a memory to treasure forever.”

Ms Degan's amazement soon turned to anger when she saw four-wheel drive tracks just metres from the nest.

After learning from turtle volunteers about the dangers posed by four-wheel drives and how lights from the vehicles disrupted nesting habits, Ms Degen was baffled.

A turtle volunteer moves newly laid turtles eggs to a safer place.

She said she couldn't understand why authorities let four-wheel drives on the beach at night during nesting season.

"I'd like to see the beach protected with a curfew preventing vehicles entering the beach at night during nesting and hatching season,” Ms Degen said.

"Surely local council could make this a priority and put a sign up and issue some fines to get the message across?

"Or what about some public information notice boards on the beach entrances with education for the public about what to look out for?”

Ms Degan hoped one day her grandchildren would also be able to come see the turtles.

"That is an uncertainty,” Ms Degan said.

"I know this isn't my stomping ground but if people don't start caring for the environment we will see extinctions that just aren't necessary.”

This comes after independent candidate for the state seat of Bundaberg, Ric Glass, called for drivers of four-wheel drives to stay off the dunes at Moore Park Beach.

Mr Glass said too many drivers drove on high dunes, putting nesting turtles and the environment at risk.

He has called on the council to protect the beach south of the lifesaving club.