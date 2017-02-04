32°
Opinion

Bring back free milk at schools

4th Feb 2017 1:24 PM
drinking milk
drinking milk Monika Adamczyk

THE suggestion of free milk to children at school needs serious consideration.

At home not a lot of kids drink milk in any form.

The benefits to health, not the least of which is calcium, is a major contributor to bone growth.

As a kid in the '50s we were given a pint a day.

As with history the storage and presentation was pretty ordinary.

Refrigeration today is the accepted norm when you purchase from a retail situation I believe there is double sided benefit available, that being the State Government picks up the tab for delivery and refridgeration to all schools.

This in itself would create an increased outlet for our struggling dairy farmers which is being held to ransom by the supermarkets ie $ 1 a litre milk.

Millions of litres of milk could be available each week with a contract to supply awarded best suited to the farmers' needs by the government.

This country can produce far more milk than it does but at present there is no incentive to the 300-plus cow producers slowly going broke.

What is stopping this happening? Don't tell me it's money.

BRUCE HUSTWICK

Avoca

Post Your Ad Here!