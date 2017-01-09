Brillante banned again after fifth yellow card of season

CELEBRATE: Bundaberg's Josh Brillante with the fans after Sydney FC defeated Central Coast.

BUNDABERG'S Josh Brillante will miss this weekend's Sydney derby after being suspended for the second time this season.

The midfielder got his fifth yellow card for the season playing for Sydney FC against Central Coast on Sunday, ruling him out this week's match against Western Sydney.

It follows his red card for the club against Melbourne City in round 10.

After starting on the bench, the former The Waves junior was called into action in the fifth minute after an injury to Sebastian Ryall.

An hour later a tackle on Mariner Connor Pain would see him suspended again.

Despite the card, Sydney FC continued its unbeaten run with a 3-2 victory.

A 77th-minute header from David Carney extended the streak to 14 matches.