Bree muscles in on the big girls

MUSCLE BOUND: Bundaberg's Bree Grima competes at the WNBF World Titles in Los Angeles, where she took out first place in the amateur Fitbody competition.

THE saying goes that everything is bigger in America - and the same, it seems, applies for the body builders.

But Bundaberg's own Bree Grima stood taller and stronger than the rest.

She was in Los Angeles in December for the World Natural Bodybuilding Federation World Championships and came out on top, winning first place in the amateur Fitbody competition and third in the amateur Figure division.

"I kept looking down at my number to make sure it was mine they'd called, it blows your mind,” she said of the achievement.

"It can come down to how you pose for those last few points.”

The win means she has her "pro card”.

"I teared up,” she said.

"That's your aim and I did it in my first year, and in an international competition.

"From this year onwards I'll compete in the professional league rather than amateur.

"Now I'm playing with the big girls.”

The professional league is a serious business, she said.

"They work towards it day in day out.

"It becomes part of your life.”

Mrs Grima went to LA with a team of nine other Australians.

"We didn't know what to expect or how we compared to those girls,” she said.

"We knew they were bigger. In those sports, bigger is better.”

The lead-up to a competition is an intense period of strict dieting and in the final day or two, fluid control.

Mrs Grima, who is the managing director of Bundaberg Fruit and Vegetable Growers, avoids bread, dairy and gluten in favour of lots of protein and simple carbohydrates from foods like berries and apples.

"I'm supporting the industry,” she laughed.

"I've got a real sweet tooth so I miss things like that but once you're into the mindset, it's fine.”

The biggest challenge can be preparing three separate meals each night for herself, her husband and her three-year-old son.

"I'll prep a lot of meals on the weekend which makes it easy,” she said.

Being relatively new to the sport, she is still learning about how her body reacts to diet and training, she said.

"It's amazing the changes you see in the final week, your body can completely change.

"I diet pretty hard in the lead-up but the night before, I have what they call a dirty meal or a cheat's meal like a burger and chips, because I need that influx of carbs and salt - that's what pumps you up.”

And now, with a more regular diet and after a few sauna sessions to remove the layers of fake tan, she looks "very different”.

A condition of her pro card is that she compete in at least one international event each year and she is already setting her sights on New York in September with a friend she competed with in LA.

"Everyone in the entire sport is so friendly - everyone acknowledges how hard it is to get there,” she said.

She highlighted the number of people from the Bundaberg region achieving fitness success and said she hoped more people would give their goals a shot.

"There's Ethan Hyde (who won Men's Health's first ever Next Top Trainer) - if he hadn't entered that competition, he wouldn't have won,” she said.

"If I hadn't gone to LA, which I nearly didn't, I wouldn't have either.

"I want to say to people - take opportunities, jump in and have faith in yourself.”