28°
News

Breastfeeding struggles: Why women are giving up

16th Nov 2016 7:11 AM Updated: 7:26 AM
University of the Sunshine Coast researcher Dr Ruth Newby said the results highlighted the need for more support and education to help new mothers deal with the challenges of breastfeeding.
University of the Sunshine Coast researcher Dr Ruth Newby said the results highlighted the need for more support and education to help new mothers deal with the challenges of breastfeeding.

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A STUDY of almost 300 first-time Queensland mothers suggests many mistakenly believe they are not producing enough milk for their babies and make the unnecessary switch to infant formula.

University of the Sunshine Coast researcher Dr Ruth Newby said the results highlighted the need for more support and education to help new mothers deal with the challenges of breastfeeding.

Dr Newby's investigation of why new mothers stopped breastfeeding was part of the Feeding Queensland Babies Study with Professor Peter Davies, Director of Brisbane's Children's Nutrition Research Centre.

The research, published in last month's European Journal of Clinical Nutrition, found many of the reasons stopping women from breastfeeding exclusively until the recommended age of six months could be overcome by timely, targeted information and support.

Dr Newby, who lectures in Nursing Science at USC's Fraser Coast campus, said one in five new mothers had stopped breastfeeding within 12 weeks, and one in three women had switched to formula by the time their baby was six months old.

"Concern over milk supply and mothers' perception that babies were not satisfied with breastfeeds were the main reasons women did not continue breastfeeding," Dr Newby said.

"Other primary factors in early infancy were because the baby had trouble sucking and latching on, and the mother had sore or cracked nipples."

The study recommends that health care providers act early during infancy to resolve initial breastfeeding difficulties to encourage continued breastfeeding throughout the first and into the second year of life.

"More education is needed so women better understand the relationship between infant demand and maternal supply - the more you feed the baby, the more milk you will produce," Dr Newby said.

"Health professionals can assist women to recognise cues of hunger and fullness from their babies, and to monitor adequate breast milk intake using indicators such as appropriate weight gain and wet nappies.

"Trouble sucking and latching on, and nipple trauma, are acute breast-feeding management issues most likely to occur during the early phases of infancy that can be addressed by intervention from skilled health professionals, including midwives and lactation consultants."

Dr Newby said while most survey recipients who stopped breastfeeding between six and 12 months were concerned they were not producing enough milk, many mothers also reported that their babies had lost interest or were beginning to bite.

The findings were gathered in the Feeding Queensland Babies Study, a longitudinal study by the Children's Nutrition Research Centre.

The research was funded by the Queensland Government, Department of Health, and hosted by Children's Health Queensland's Centre for Children's Health and Wellbeing.

Did you have problems breastfeeding? Join the discussion and tell us below. 

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  baby breastfeeding mothers parenting

Pensioner needs $6k in two weeks or he may go blind

Pensioner needs $6k in two weeks or he may go blind

IT MAY be a little early, but Charles "Joe” Pocock and wife Kathleen are hoping for a Christmas miracle.

UPDATE: Motorcylist killed in crash with truck

The scene of the crash on Rosedale Rd.

Paramedics are treating a motorcyclist after a crash at Meadowvale

Government announces $5m for second stage of Multiplex

WORKING: The State Government has committed $5 million towards Stage 2 of the Multi-purpose Sports and Community Centre.

Grant secures flood evacuation centre

Life savers to keep an eye from the sky

COOLING OFF: Elliott Heads River was a good place to stay cool during the recent warm weather in Bundaberg. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail

Technology comes to the beach

Local Partners

Pensioner needs $6k in two weeks or he may go blind

IT MAY be a little early, but Charles "Joe” Pocock and wife Kathleen are hoping for a Christmas miracle.

CBD parklets are coming to Bundy

WHALE MURAL: Bundaberg CBD. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail

New idea to aid revitalisation of the city heart

WHAT'S ON: Tuesday, November 15

LOAD OF RUBBISH: Bundaberg Regional Council's free tip weekend has been extended and now starts today.

Five things you need to know today

'I need to do what I can': 65km walk for cancer patient

Karlee Robinson is walking from Caloundra to Noosa for her cousin Aaron Parker, who has terminal brain cancer.

What do you do when someone you love has terminal brain cancer?

Animal liberation group follows circus to Ipswich

Lennon Brothers Circus has set up camp in Caloundra and lion trainer, Mohammed Jritlou, gave the Daily an inside tour to meet some of the animals he cares for. Mohammed with some of his performing pooches. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Animal Liberation Queensland will protest at the site tomorrow

MOVIE REVIEW: Fairytale romance becomes epic tear jerker

MOVIE REVIEW: Fairytale romance becomes epic tear jerker

Aussie stars join cast to tell heartbreaking story of love and loss

Sting: I'm not 'ready to die'

Sting insists he isn't "ready to die" as he still has "work to do"

She's got the look: Sabine's Top Model perfection

Sabine Jamieson in a Dolce and Gabana dress while in Milan, Italy for Australia's Next Top Model.

BYRON beauty in Top Model grand final after whirlwind trip to Milan.

Gigi Hadid will 'never complain' about shirtless Zayn Malik

Gigi says she'll never get bored of seeing Zayn Malik shirtless

Jessica Alba buys Kinder Surprise eggs from around the world

Americans aren't allowed the glorious Kinder Surprise eggs

Ziltoid is back to steal our coffee

Devin is back and he is bringing tracks from Trascendance to play live. Photo Contributed

Musical genius returns to blow our minds

Heidi Klum: I've learnt to 'embrace' my body after four kids

Klum has learnt how to "embrace" her body after having four children

HUGE, LEVEL, CLEAR 1240m2 RESIDENTIAL BLOCK- END OF CUL-DE-SAC

11 Simpson Crescent, Bundaberg East 4670

Residential Land Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac is this large 1240m2 vacant parcel of ... $129,000

Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac is this large 1240m2 vacant parcel of residential land. Conveniently located just a 5 minute drive to the Bundaberg C.B.D and less...

AFFORDABLE HOME IN SOUGHT AFTER LOCATION

41 Wynter Street, Norville 4670

House 3 1 2 $199,000

A fantastic home with street appeal in popular Norville, just a short walk to the T.A.F.E being a drive to CBD, hospitals and amenities. Three good sized bedrooms...

UPMARKET 269.67m2 HOME ON A 1,122m2 BLOCK IN BRAND NEW CONDITION

4 Pearlshell Court, Ashfield 4670

House 3 3 2 $389,000

Situated on a big 1,122m2 block of land with side access in a quiet cul-de-sac in Belle Eden sits this low set 269.67m2 brick home built by Kleidon Master built...

PET FRIENDLY FREE STANDING UNIT

4/77 Avoca Street, Millbank 4670

Unit 1 1 1 $120,000

Too busy with a life to maintain the lawn and garden? Like to be independent? Just move in and never be a slave to the house again. Stand-alone villa in...

FENCED ACRE, TOWN WATER, POOL, SHEDS GALORE!

38 Park Estate Drive, Branyan 4670

House 4 2 5 $445,000

This property has everything you could want out of rural living! Located only minutes to town in a peaceful small acreage estate with town water. Escape the...

AMAZING SERENE RURAL LIFESTYLE

17 Mark Road, Branyan 4670

House 4 2 5 $419,000

A serene acreage property offering the most tranquil of rural settings to enjoy from your back veranda that runs the full length of the home. This home is all...

CHRISTMAS HAS COME EARLY IN THE CHRISTMAS STREET!

3 Thomas Healy Drive, Bundaberg East 4670

House 4 2 2 $355,000

Not very often can you get a home of this quality in a location as prized as Thomas Healy Drive for well under $400,000. With this property you get the works.

5 BEDROOM HARDWOOD HOME - HUGE SHED

5 Birks Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 5 2 4 $349,990

They just don't make them like this anymore. A fantastic family home in sought after location, in the hub of so many schools and just a block from Bundaberg's...

QUALITY HOME IN A QUALITY LOCATION

125 Avoca Road, Avoca 4670

House 4 2 4 $389,000

Situated in a well elevated position and conveniently located just a few minutes to Bundaberg's major retail hub of Sugarland Shopping town, primary school, 5...

BRAND NEW PRICE- ONE OF THE LARGEST AND FINEST OF HOMES IN CORAL GARDENS

13 Coral Garden Drive, Kalkie 4670

House 5 3 2 $689,000

Have a look at this one, the price has just been dropped to $689,000 making it outstanding value for money. Coral Gardens is one of Bundaberg's most prestige...

A lazy $1.69m for this shed? They're not dreamin'

The Glebe tin shed that went for $1.69m.

Want your own shed? Nope, you can’t afford that.

Yabba, dabba doo! Coast’s Flintstones house on market

The McCall family home that is known as the Flintstones house.

Hand-built stone cottage at property that become family's Bedrock

$1.3 million home paves way for new housing market

New owners Brian and Kerry Carroll.

Now, the suburban stunner has new home owners

Grandmother of seven evicted from home of 19 years

Sharon James was evicted for her family home of 19 years last Thursday after not paying her bills for two years.

Grandmother evicted from family home after not making her repayments

Iconic space for ideas: co-working home in Bundy's heart

CENTRAL OFFICE: Rahel Clarke and Dan Willersdorf plan the new Generator Bundaberg Coworking Space in the Bundaberg Post Office Building.

IT'S a hidden space in our city you've probably never thought about.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!