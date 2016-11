VOLUNTEER Marine Rescue has confirmed a boat hit a rock wall at Burnett Heads tonight.

A vessel hit a rock wall on the north side of Burnett Heads.

The occupants of the boat were located safe and well, and had walked from Barubbra Island.

They had a lucky escape after their vessel started to sink after sundown.

Police, ambulance and fire crews tended the scene.

Authorities are still trying to piece together what happened.