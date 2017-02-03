Driver killed as truck falls 40m off cliff

Emergency services attended the scene of a truck crash.

A PERSON has died after a truck crashed west of Bundaberg.

Emergency services were called to Gladstone-Monto Rd, Kalpowar just after 11pm following reports a logging truck had fallen 40 metres down a cliff.

The driver of the truck, the sole occupant, was declared deceased at the scene.

It is understood a member of the public had to use the phone of a nearby residence to call for help due to poor mobile reception in the area.

Rescue crews have commenced a recovery operation this morning.



The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

