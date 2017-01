CRASH: Queensland Ambulance Service crews from Maryborough and Childers are en route to crash on Bruce Highway

EMERGENCY crews are at the scene of a crash between a truck and car, on the Bruce Hwy 20km south of Childers.

A Queensland Ambulance Service media spokeswoman said initial reports were that two people were involved in the crash, which happened before 11am.

The crash site is 12km north of Howard in the southbound lane.

Police and QAS crews from Maryborough and Childers are en route.

