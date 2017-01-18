34°
BREAKING: More than 100 passengers affected by train derailment

Tegan Annett
Declan Cooley
17th Jan 2017 5:32 PM Updated: 9:25 PM

What we know:

A train derailed at the Raglan Station Road Railway Crossing at 4pm Tuesday.

The Pacific National freight train was travelling along the North Coast Rail Line.

There are no injuries reported.

Passengers will travel via bus from Gladstone to get to their destination, with some needing to go as far as Cairns.

It has caused disruptions to Queensland Rail passengers tomorrow, with two trains being terminated at Gladstone.

 An investigation has been launched into what caused the crash.

UPDATE 9.30pm:

MORE than 100 Queensland Rail passengers have had changes to their travel plans after a train derailed at Raglan this afternoon.

A Queensland Rail spokesperson said damages to the rail line at Raglan made an "unfortunate disruption" to tomorrow's passengers.

A freight train has derailed at Raglan.
A freight train has derailed at Raglan.

The 11am Brisbane to Rockhampton tilt train will be stop at Gladstone and the 126 passengers will be taken to their destination via bus.

Passengers travelling from Brisbane to Cairns tomorrow on the Spirit of Queensland will have a lenghty bus ride, with some expecting the 1,173km journey from Gladstone to Cairns via bus.

The 3.45pm Spirit of Queensland from Brisbane will be terminated at the Gladstone train station.

"Buses are being organised to transport all affected passengers to Cairns and all immediate stops," the Queensland Rail spokesperson said.

Passengers on board tomorrow's Spirit of Queensland will travel from Gladstone to Cairns via bus after a train derailed at Raglan on Tuesday afternoon.
Passengers on board tomorrow's Spirit of Queensland will travel from Gladstone to Cairns via bus after a train derailed at Raglan on Tuesday afternoon. Google Maps

"It's an unfortunate disruption and we apologise to our passengers for the inconvenience.

"We're doing everything we can to get our passengers to their destinations safely and as close to on time as possible."

Driving from Gladstone to Cairns can take more than 13 hours by car, but it's likely tomorrow's travel will take longer with several stops along the way.

UPDATE 8.50pm:

RESTORATION works have started on a section of the railway at Raglan after a freight train derailed this afternoon.

Aurizon, the owner of the railway infrastructure, is managing the recovery process with the help of the train operator Pacific National and local emergency services.

In a statement from Aurizon, they said: "At 4pm today, a Pacific National freight train has derailed on the Gladstone to Rockhampton section of the Central Queensland Coal Network

"The derailment has damaged track infrastructure including the overhead wires that carry the power," they said.

"A number of posts will also need to be replaced."

"There is an investigation underway and there has been no cause identified at this time.

"Aurizon is working towards restoring overnight one of the  tracks on the dual-track corridor so that services can resume operating for trains."

There are no reported injuries.

A further update is expected in the morning.

UPDATE 6.45pm:

MAJOR delays are expected for passenger, coal and freight trains using the North Coast Line after a train derailed just after 4pm today at Raglan. 

An Aurizon worker told The Observer the freight train "hit a buckle" causing the back wagons to derail. 

It is a Pacific National freight train and has derailed on the North Coast Line at the Raglan Crossing.

In the process overhead power lines were knocked down.

A freight train has pulled down a powerline after it derailed from a Raglan track.
A freight train has pulled down a powerline after it derailed from a Raglan track.

"It's caused major delays on the network and will be most likely be affecting passenger, freight, coal and cattle trains on the North Coast Line," the worker said.

Two fire and rescue crews are at the scene with representatives from Queensland Rail.

A Gladstone fire and emergency services spokesman said Queensland Rail would likely be responsible for clearing the carriages from the railway.

The North Coast Line runs the length of coastal Queensland between Nambour and Cairns according to the Queensland Rail website. 

Queensland Rail has been contacted for comment, and The Observer is awaiting a response.

UPDATE 6.10pm:

MT Larcom Police officers are at the scene where a freight train has derailed from a track at Raglan.

A Gladstone Police spokesperson said the initial reports were from a driver who noticed a power line down across the railway line at Raglan.

It was reported at 4.20pm.

Queensland Ambulance Service is on standby.

Earlier 5.45pm:

A FREIGHT train has derailed at Raglan, dragging down power lines.

Emergency services including police and fire and emergency crews are on the scene.

Two Gladstone fire units have responded.

Mt Larcom Police News Facebook page shared photos from the accident to warn residents to avoid the area.

"There has been a rail related incident in the vicinity of Raglan Station Road railway crossing," they wrote.

"Power lines are down and residents are urged to avoid the area."

Residents should use alternative routes at the northern end of Raglan Station Road crossing or Darts Creek Road crossing.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  aurizon breaking editors picks police queensland rail raglan train

