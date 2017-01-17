32°
News

BREAKING: Police search for missing man in Gladstone

17th Jan 2017 11:20 AM
Clancy Bligh, 45, was last seen in Gladstone in December.
Clancy Bligh, 45, was last seen in Gladstone in December.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

Police are seeking public assistance to help locate a missing man who may be in the Gladstone or Bundaberg area.

Clancy Bligh, 45, was last seen in Gladstone on December 22, 2016 and has not been heard from since.

Police hold concerns for his welfare as he suffers from a medical condition.

Mr Bligh is believed to frequent the Bundaberg, Gladstone, Eidsvold and Biloela areas.

He is described as Aboriginal in appearance, around 174cms tall and has a medium build, grey hair and brown eyes.

Police are asking anyone that may have seen Mr Bligh or knows of his whereabouts to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Gladstone Observer
Man injured in crash between car and motorbike

Man injured in crash between car and motorbike

EMERGENCY crews have attended the scene of a crash between a car and a motorcycle.

St Luke's welcomes new leader

SCHOOL'S IN: St Luke's Anglican School's new principal Craig Merritt is looking forward to making connections in the community.

Craig Merritt takes the lead as the new principal

PHOTOS: Have a look inside revamped Alloway club

AT THE VENUE: Eden Wickens and Steffanie Marschke.

If a change is as good as a holiday, then have one in Alloway

BREAKING: Police search for missing man in Gladstone

Clancy Bligh, 45, was last seen in Gladstone in December.

Police search for missing man last seen in Gladstone.

Local Partners

Toddler's fingers taken in horrific lawn mower accident

SHE should have been celebrating her brother's birthday, but instead Bundaberg toddler Lexi Brigg's was being flown to Brisbane for emergency surgery.

New Monduran Bridge on track for March completion

BRIDGE UPGRADE: Former Mayor of the Burnett area and regular bridge user Bill Neubecker inspecting the state of Monduran Bridge in 2014.

The realigned bridge will be higher than its wooden predecessor

What's happening in Bundy today?

Things to do in Bundaberg today.

A list of five things happening around the region today.

Take a seat and help Rotary put an end to polio across the world

A movie for a good cause will be held at the Moncrieff.

Ticket sales to help a great cause

Noll meltdown won't affect Gympie Oz Day concert

Shannon Noll Photo Contributed

Shannon Noll is still expected to perform in Gympie next Thursday

'I can't keep my mouth shut any longer'

'I can't keep my mouth shut any longer'

George Michael’s cousin blasts singer’s boyfriend Fadi Fawaz.

Fresh faces: NCIS gets a shake up with new cast members

The new cast of NCIS, from left, Rocky Carroll, Pauley Perrette, Sean Murray, David McCallum, Brian Dietzen, Wilmer Valderrama, Emily Wickersham, Mark Harmon, Duane Henry and Jennifer Esposito.

THREE new characters join naval drama for season 14.

First the Onesie, now an Xbox One S inflatable controller

Fancy an inflatable Xbox One S controller?

Inflatable controller 'perfect sidekick' for Australia Day party

Sarah Harris: Here’s what Amber Sherlock should’ve done

Studio 10 and Shark Tank presenter Sarah Harris.

STUDIO 10 host says Sherlock could’ve avoided the subsequent uproar.

Amber Heard 'smitten' with Elon Musk

Amber Heard

ACTRESS is reportedly excited about going public with new boyfriend

New doco argues ‘OJ Simpson is innocent, and I can prove it’

O.J. Simpson

NEW documentary series claims to have found “missing evidence".

REVIEW: Undressed is more than titilating entertainment

Nathan and Tahlia meet for the first time on the TV series Undressed.

'DIVERSE' dating show goes more than skin deep.

180 DEGREE OCEAN VIEWS ON ELEVATED SITE!

28 Emperor Drive, Elliott Heads 4670

Residential Land This is what you have been dreaming of! Currently offering panoramic rural ... $155,000

This is what you have been dreaming of! Currently offering panoramic rural and ocean views from an elevated site, a quick hop, skip, jump to the waters edge. The...

QUALITY HOME IN QUALITY ESTATE

3 Thomas Healy Drive, Bundaberg East 4670

House 4 2 2 $349,000

Not very often can you get a home of this quality in a location as prized as Thomas Healy Drive for well under $400,000. With this property you get the works.

5 BEDROOM HARDWOOD HOME - HUGE SHED

5 Birks Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 5 2 4 $317,000

They just don't make them like this anymore. A fantastic family home in sought after location, in the hub of so many schools and just a block from Bundaberg's...

YOUR TREE CHANGE

82 Commodore Drive, South Bingera 4670

House 3 1 4 $259,000

Situated around a 10-minute drive to Bundaberg's major shopping and retail hub being Sugarland Shopping Town, Johanna Boulevard and more sits this picturesque...

PEACEFUL, PICTURE PERFECT + ABILITY TO ACCOMMODATE THE EXTENDED FAMILY

135 Sauers Road, Kalkie 4670

House 4 3 2 $499,000

With its first class presentation, quiet and peaceful rural surroundings plus features and benefits to suit everyone in the family including the extended family...

15 ACRES WITH A BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOOM HOME

189 Quinns Road, Moorland 4670

House 4 2 4 $579,000

Less than 2 years old, this great family home was built to make the most of the open, panoramic rural views, and catch the cool breezes, and under 20 minutes drive...

GREAT STREET APPEAL + POOL + 9M x 6M SHED IN IDEAL LOCATION

20 Tarakan Street, Svensson Heights 4670

House 3 1 2 $245,000

With fantastic street appeal in the ideal location is this must see 3 bedroom plus office home that will certainly impress those who inspect with the added extras...

FANTASTIC POSITION AND PRICE

146a Byrne Street, Millbank 4670

House 3 1 2 Offers Over...

Great positioned property ideal for the astute investor or first home buyer with a current rental appraisal of $290.00 per week. Located in Millbank, this must...

SUBDIVISION ALEADY COUNCIL APPROVED FOR 7 BLOCKS 2000 M2 IN SIZE

Lot 7 Morton Close, Apple Tree Creek 4660

Residential Land Small Development or Subdivision Council Approved and Surveyed -7 X 2000 m2 ... $155,000

Small Development or Subdivision Council Approved and Surveyed -7 X 2000 m2 BLOCKS. Unfinished Project or subdivision may suit investors looking to capitalize on...

4,000m2 BLOCK WITH 9m x 6m SHED + 9m x 5m HIGH CLEARANCE SHED

Lot 1 / 135 Sauers Road, Kalkie 4670

Residential Land Allotments like this are seldom available and when they do come along ... $238,000

Allotments like this are seldom available and when they do come along they do not last ! Strategically positioned half way between the Bundaberg CBD and the...

Historical home leaves family's hands after 75 years

SALE CONFIRMED: The Gympie Regional Realty team which sold the Ramsey property are (back) Mel Gastigar, Dorothy Palmer and Margaret Cochrane, with (front) home seller Terri-Jayne Ramsey.

Ramsey family played a huge role in Gympie's growth.

What a year 2016 proved to be

Entrance Island, Birtinya

Get the inside info from the agents themselves

REVEALED: What Coast wants in an international airport

Sunshine Coast business people share their views on what's needed

Time for a cool change

43 Eckersley Ave, Buderim.

Family home goes to the auction floor

Designer home set in lush tropical gardens

This home has it all and more

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!