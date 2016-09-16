CHASE UPDATE: Crazed driver still on the run

CAR CRASH CHILDERS: The damage left on one of the vehicles hit by the crazed driver.

UPDATE 2.36PM: THE man responsible for the chaos on Churchill St, Childers this morning is still on the run.



Bundaberg CIB Detective Senior Sergeant Michael Bishop said a man, described as being in his 30s or 40s, was wanted by police.



"Uniformed police attempted an intercept on the Bruce Highway this morning where a vehicle, a Mercedes, failed to stop," he said.



"The vehicle was later dumped in Childers and another vehicle, a gold Toyota seden, was taken."



Det Snr Sgt Bishop said the Mercedes was stolen a few months ago from outside of the area.



It is believed the second vehicle was stolen from an Apple Tree Creek property.



Det Snr Sgt Bishop said a woman believed to be in the vehicle at the time had been taken into custody.



Police are appealing to the public for assistance.



If you have seen a gold Toyota sedan with the number plate 198 IRP, contact Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

UPDATE 12.36PM: ANOTHER witness to the car mayhem in Childers has come forward, saying the carnage left multiple drivers in shock.



Kerry Shepherd said she was sitting at a cafe in the main street with friends when she heard a loud bang followed by many more.



"We thought someone had reversed into someone coming out of the parking space," she said.



"Then there was another bang and a screech of wheels and then a white Mercedes wagon rammed itself up the road as far as it could before it came face to face with oncoming traffic."



Ms Shepherd described the driver as "a very young, Caucasian male with no shirt on and in an extremely agitated state".



She said the commotion lasted about 30 seconds before the driver did a u-turn and escaped down a side street.

More to come.

EARLIER: A CRAZED driver has left a trail of destruction in the main street of Childers ramming multiple cars while people looked on in shock.

One witness, Sandra Gellie, said she saw what she believed was a white Mercedes SUV speed past her.

"We were in the main street near Crystal Palace, we are towing a camper trailer, the next thing the car came past us, we had to pull off the road," she said.

Mrs Gellie said the next vehicle in front of her, a motor-home, was then rammed on its right hand side.

"The car was then squeezing through two lanes of traffic and kept pushing through a number of cars," Mrs Gellie said.

"It hit several cars."

Mrs Gellie said the drivers caught in the mayhem were visibly upset.

"The driver of the motor-home got out of the car and she was quite shaken," she said.

"Other people further down the street who were hit also got out of their cars and the people in the pub were all standing up watching in shock."

It is believed up to four or five cars were hit by the Mercedes driver.

"The driver was aggressive and looked like they were trying to get away," Mrs Gellie said.

"The car was moving so erratically it almost jacked itself up at one stage."

It is believed Childers Police had tried to pull the driver up at the south end of town before he fled North.

Photos and more information to come.