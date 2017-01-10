BREAKING: Four people involved in Middle Island plane crash

A light plane has crashed on the beach at Middle Island.

WHAT WE KNOW:

Emergency services were called to a light plane crash at 10.45am this morning.

There were four people on board the aircraft when it crashed on Middle Island Beach.

A rescue helicopter has also been tasked.

UPDATE 11.30am:

A RESCUE helicopter is responding to a light plane crash at Middle Island near Agnes Water.

Emergency services will need to access the crash which happened at Middle Island via boat.

The rescue helicopters, believed to be both Lifeflight and RACQ Helicopter Rescue aircrafts received assistance from VMR to get to Middle Island.

CQ Plane Spotters have also shared information about the accident on their social media.

"It's believed four people were on board the aircraft. Emergency services responding. Aircraft has a broken wing and is sitting upside-down," they wrote on Twitter

File photo of Cessna 172 VH-WTQ at Agnes Water Airstrip last year. Photo by Simon Coates of the Aussie Aircraft Spotters Facebook page. pic.twitter.com/rMdx11Ya6h — cqplanespotting (@cqplanespotting) January 10, 2017

INITIAL 11am:

A LIGHT plane has crashed on the beach at Middle Island near Agnes Water.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and Queensland Ambulance Service are responding to the crash, believed to be at Middle Island at Eurimbula National park.

Firies were called at 10.45am however they were not yet on the scene.

It's understood four people were in the plane with one person unconscious.

The Queensland Ambulance Service also had heard reports of four people involved.

According to social media reports from CQ Plane Spotters, a CQ-based Cessna 172 VH-WTQ made a 'pan-pan' call before being forced to land on the beach near Agnes Water.