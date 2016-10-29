28°
News

Motorist dies in crash near Torbanlea

Annie Perets
Eliza Wheeler
and | 28th Oct 2016 4:44 PM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

UPDATE 5.20PM: IT IS believed two people were involved in the single-vehicle crash that killed one person on Friday afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to the scene on Old Toogoom Rd at 3.41pm.

RACQ Lifeflight was tasked to the scene and is believed to be on site now.

While one person died at the scene, the condition of the other person involved has not been reported.

EARLIER: EMERGENCY services have closed Old Toogoom Rd after a motorist died in a crash on Friday afternoon.

It is believed the deceased person was riding a motorcycle along the road near Beelbi Creek when their vehicle hit a tree around 3pm.

The motorist passed away at the scene.

It is unknown at this stage how many other people were involved in the accident, but RACQ Lifeflight has been called to the scene.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fatal frash torbanlea

National abduction case drags on for years

National abduction case drags on for years

YEARS after the abduction of a three-year-old girl from her home at Childers, no one has been tried for the crime that captured the nation's attention.

Police hunting for sex offender in Gladstone

ON THE RUN: Police up hunt for sex offender in Gladstone.

POLICE are searching in Gladstone for a convicted sex offender.

Are these the most haunted places on the Fraser Coast?

Could these be the most haunted buildings and homes from around the region?

Creepy encounters from around the region.

Motorist dies in crash near Torbanlea

Emergency services have closed Old Toogoom Rd.

Local Partners

A Bundy West prep teacher prepares to bid farewell

BUNDABERG West Prep teacher Heather Robinson is an icon who will be sadly missed as she retires at the end of this year.

Principal pleased with top marks, teacher commitment

EDUCATION: North Bundaberg State High School year 12 students Jacob Watson, Georgia Pritchard and Angus Ethell have chosen to complete their senior studies. Photo: Max Fleet / NewsMail

School celebrates important role teachers play

Foot stomping, eclectic gig coming to Bucca

GIG: 8 Ball Aitken will play at Bucca Hotel this weekend.

Blues artist plays at Bucca Hotel

WATCH: NASA space station is live, see the view from above

In this picture taken from NASA's International Space Station from April 2015, the SpaceX Dragon is captured with the 57.7-foot-long Canadarm2 robotic arm before its installation to the Harmony module.

See the world from a new perspective as space station passes Rocky

Queensland's oldest pipe band needs your support

ALL THINGS CELTIC: The Bundaberg Caledonian Pipe Band is coming to the Moncrieff.

"Keep Bundaberg's Scottish band entertaining for many more years”

Greg and Christine find a new (gold) lease on life

Greg and Christine find a new (gold) lease on life

THE couple, who feature on the new show Aussie Gold Hunters, reckons there’s nothing like finding your first gold nugget.

  • TV

  • 29th Oct 2016 7:00 AM

Race facts and stats a winning combination

Impress colleagues with Melbourne Cup trivia

Birdy's voice soars during concert

English singer Birdy proves her skill during a recent concert.

The singer, 20, has acquired mythical status in the music world

Miley Cyrus finally confirms engagement to Liam Hemsworth

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus.

Eccentric singer confirms long-held rumour

Former Oasis frontman threw popcorn at his brother

The Gallagher brothers have famously feuded for many years.

Oasis brothers still haven't made up

OUR SAY: Why musicians should be called 'tradies'

Should bands be paid every time they play? Journalist and musician Tom Gillespie thinks so.

We need to change the way we think about musicians.

The Kardashian sex tape has gone virtual reality

Vivid make Kim Kardashian West sex tape a virtual reality experience

TOO NICE TO PASS UP AT THIS PRICE

3/8 Perry Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 2 1 1 $95,000

A lovely 2 bedroom unit in a complex of just 3 units that is an easy walking distance to the C.B.D of beautiful Bundaberg for just $95,000. The home offers such a...

HUGE 347M2 UPMARKET HOME IN THE PRESTIGE BEACH MILIEU!

2 Outrigger Close, Bargara 4670

House 5 2 3 $629,000

Get in quick for this stunning home of spacious proportions in Bargara's most popular estate, Beach Milieu. A quick walk to the Bargara Central Shopping Centre...

HOT LOCATION! HOT PRICE! BRAND NEW IN CENTRAL BARGARA!

3/43 SEE STREET, Bargara 4670

Unit 2 2 1 ONLY $350,000!

HOT PROPERTY FOR A HOT PRICE! YOU JUST CAN'T GET SOMETHING BRAND NEW FOR $350,000 THIS CLOSE TO THE WATER!! Just completed in Central Bargara, get in quick for...

4 BEDROOM RESIDENCE PLUS 1 BEDROOM FLAT

33 Water Street, Bundaberg South 4670

House 5 3 3 $225,000

Don't judge a book by its cover, this property is very deceiving and will certainly surprise those who inspect with its size and potential. Located on a 1,012m2...

PEACEFUL 5 ACRES ONLY 10 MINS TO TOWN

33 BLAIRS ROAD, Sharon 4670

House 3 1 5 $330,000

Looking for a quiet lifestyle property to grow your own fruit and veges or keep a horse? This pretty as a picture' 5 acre property at Sharon could just be the one...

TOP FLOOR APARTMENT WITH SCENIC OUTLOOK

9-6 McDougall Street, Bargara 4670

Unit 3 2 1 Offers Over...

Situated on the 3rd level in Beach Break apartments overlooking reserved pastoral land and park land, the complex offers a relaxing and tranquil living environment...

BOXES TICKED

10 Schulte Street, Bundaberg East 4670

House 4 2 5 $419,000

When asking a buyer what they are looking for, the answer often includes easy access to a double shed, 4 bedrooms, 2 living areas, double attached garage, outdoor...

4.94 ACRES OF PEACE AND SERENITY WITH 12m x 7m SHED

535 Moorlands Road, Meadowvale 4670

House 3 1 4 $387,500 NEG

This is the ideal lifestyle property if you are looking to downsize and want to get away from the hustle and bustle and enjoy a fantastic rural outlook with quiet...

THE IDEAL VILLA COMPLEX - YOU WILL LOVE LIVING HERE

17 / 6 Miller Street, Norville 4670

Unit 3 1 1 Offers Over...

Ideally located in the private, secure and well maintained complex "Palm Garden Villas" is this neat and tidy 3 bedroom villa situated just a short walking...

BIGGER THAN IT LOOKS!

79 FE WALKER ST, Kepnock 4670

House 4 1 1 $225,000

A spacious 4 bedroom brick home with large separate lounge and dining spaces. Very motivated owner, must be sold! * Hardwood timber floors throughout bedrooms and...

Want to own one of Australia's best restaurants?

TOP GONG: Mooloolaba Spice Bar has been named in TripAdvisor's Top 10 Australian restaurants for 2016.

Here's your chance to pick up one of the Coast's favourite eateries

Drop in rental vacancies for Bundaberg

ALL OVER: The decline was across the state.

Encouraging signs for market

6 houses in Gympie under $200,000

$170, 000, 9 Norman St, Gympie

These Gympie houses are perfect for investors or first home-buyers

Tough times in CBD: Woolies says goodbye Ipswich

Woolworths in the Ipswich Mall.Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

The last day of trading will be January 1

Look at me! Kath and Kim home up for sale

Kath and Kim from the iconic Aussie TV series.

'Crack open the Baileys and grab a box of BBQ Shapes'

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!