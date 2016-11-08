MISSING AT SEA: Helicopters and plane join search for man

AT A GLANCE

UPDATE 9AM: The Australian Maritime Safety Authority have a plane in the air that's scouring the seas about 8km off the shores of Fraser Island's Indian Head in a search for the missing man.

The Dornier 328-110 has been looping around in the hopes of finding a fishermen who has been missing since the trawler he was on capsized in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

UPDATE 8.30AM: THE RACQ Lifeflight rescue chopper is currently refuelling at the Hervey Bay aerodrome, and is expected to be sent back out in search for a man missing in the waters off Fraser Island.

RESCUE: A search and rescue operation is ongoing for a man missing about 8km out from Indian Head, Fraser Island. Google Earth

An RACQ spokesman told the Chronicle there was a possibility of a second chopper joining the rescue.

Water police are also searching for the man, after the trawler he was on capsized around 2.40am on Tuesday.

Two other crew members were found, but one man remains missing.

A QPS Media spokesman said police may have more information around 9am.

EARLIER: A MARINE search is under way for an overturned trawler off Indian Head on Fraser Island.

Two crew members from the vessel were found after a flare was sighted at approximately 2.40am on Tuesday.

No further information is available at this time.