UPDATE: Fire crews rescue man, 70, from unit blaze

UPDATE 3.30PM: The quick actions of fire crews have saved a 70-year-old man, and potentially many more, after they raced to put out a fire in a lower level unit at a Curtis St apartment complex this afternoon.

Firefighters in breathing apparatus pulled the man from his unit about 2.30pm after responding to Triple 0 calls.

The man was treated for chest injures and smoke inhalation by paramedics at the scene before he was taken to the Bundaberg Hospital.

It's understood the unit was destroyed, but firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze before it spread to other units.

Detectives from the Bundaberg Criminal Investigation Branch and Scenes of Crime officers are investigating the cause of the fire.

3PM: Crews have rushed to the scene of a house fire on Curtis St.

Fires crews rushed to put out the blaze, which is believed to have destroyed part of the building.

Police are also on scene.

One man has been removed from the building and is being treated at the scene as smoke continues to be seen coming from the building.

The fire is believed to have broken out in a ground floor unit within a complex.