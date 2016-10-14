BREAKING: Four car nose to tail smash in city

CREWS have responded to a dramatic scene on Bourbong St where four cars have crashed into each other.

The crash is believed to have happened around around 8.30am Friday.

There is a fuel spill on the road and traffic is being diverted as of 9am.

Ambulance officers are on scene treating multiple patients.

There were no serious injuries.

As of 9am, crews were waiting for vehicles to be towed.

It's believed the driver of a Commodore hasn't seen cars stopped in front and collided with a Honda CR-V causing a chain reaction.

A Honda has then hit a Mazda which has hit the car in front.