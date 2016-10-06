29°
BREAKING: Fertiliser spill closes road

Carolyn Archer
6th Oct 2016

A TRACTOR towing a trailer containing fertiliser has rolled at the turtle roundabout on Bargara Rd, closing the road to motorists.

Emergency services have closed Bargara Rd and are directing traffic down Ashfield Rd or Windermere Rd.

Fire crews are setting up an exclusion zone to keep motorists well away from the corrosive substance, which is spread all over the road.

Surrounding areas within 25m have been evacuated and the tractor driver has been decontaminated and is being treated by paramedics.

There are concerns about the fertiliser running into waterways.

The clean-up operation is expected to take and while and motorists are urged to avoid the area.

Bundaberg News Mail
A TRACTOR towing a trailer containing fertiliser has rolled at the turtle roundabout on Bargara Rd, closing the road to motorists.

