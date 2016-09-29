26°
News

Man, 32, killed in Bruce Hwy smash involving truck

Tegan Annett
Melanie Plane
and | 29th Sep 2016 6:04 AM Updated: 3:10 PM
Car Crash Bruce Hwy
Car Crash Bruce Hwy Tegan Annett

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

What we know:

A small car and a b-double truck collided in a head-on accident at the Bruce Hwy at Benaraby at 5.50am this morning.

The driver, a 32-year-old man, and only person in the car has died on the scene.

The Bruce Hwy is now open between the Gladstone-Benaraby Road turn off and Calliope.

Traffic is being diverted along the Dawson Hwy toward Gladstone at Calliope Crossroads and along Gladstone Benaraby Rd.

UPDATE 3.10pm:

NINE hours after a fatal two-vehicle head-on crash at the Bruce Highway the road has been reopened.

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews have worked to remove the b-double truck involved in the accident from the scene.

The crash tragically ended the life of a 32-year-old man, who was the driver and sole person in the small car.

UPDATE 2.20pm:

THE Bruce Hwy remains closed between Calliope and Benaraby, following a fatal two-vehicle crash at 5.50am today.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Boyne Island brigade captain Greg Chandler said the crews were still working to get the b-double truck involved in the accident back on the road.

The truck was carrying a 19-tonne load and a 21-tonne load.

UPDATE 10.10am:

A 32-year-old man has died following a two-vehicle traffic crash on the Bruce Hwy at Benaraby this morning.

Preliminary investigations indicate that a cement truck and a sedan were both travelling in opposite directions on the Bruce Highway when they collided about 5.45am.

Emergency services at the scene of a fatal two-vehicle crash involving a car and a truck at the Bruce Hwy at Benaraby.
Emergency services at the scene of a fatal two-vehicle crash involving a car and a truck at the Bruce Hwy at Benaraby. Tegan Annett

The driver of the sedan, a 32-year-old man, became entrapped as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Bruce Highway between Benaraby and Calliope remains closed in both directions with diversions in place via Gladstone-Benaraby Road and the Calliope crossroads.

Police are advising motorists to avoid the area.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

UPDATE 9.40am:

A SECTION of the Bruce Hwy is still closed following a fatal car accident this morning at 5.50am.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services, Gladstone Police and forensic investigators are at the scene.

The road could be closed until lunch time.

Traffic is being diverted along the Dawson Hwy towards Gladstone at Calliope Crossroads for southbound traffic.

Northbound traffic is being diverted along the Gladstone Benaraby Rd.

UPDATE 8.15am:

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency crews will have to get a crane to remove the cement truck that crashed with a car and then ran into a tree this morning.

Cement truck will have to be moved
Cement truck will have to be moved Tegan Annett

The driver and only person in the car has died on the scene.

The truck has two trailers on it, one 19 tonnes and the other 21 tonnes, both are filled with concrete powder.

State Emergency Services volunteers have taken over the traffic control and road closures.

It is believed the Bruce Hwy will be closed between Benaraby and Calliope for at least a couple more hours.

Traffic is being diverted along the Dawson Hwy towards Gladstone at Calliope Crossroads for southbound traffic.

Northbound traffic is being diverted along the Gladstone Benaraby Rd.

EARLIER 7.50am:

GLADSTONE Police Inspector Darren Somerville said the small car was heading north and collided with a cement truck headed south.

 

"It is unknown exactly the cause of the accident," he said. 

"It appears the small vehicle has veered onto the incorrect side of the road.

 "Unfortunately the driver has been killed. We're still making some enquiries and still have to notify the victim's family."

EARLIER 7.25am:

QUEENSLAND Ambulance Service has confirmed the driver of the car that crashed with a cement truck this morning has died.

The crash happened about 5.50am, along the Bruce Hwy between Benaraby and Calliope.

The truck driver has no physical injuries.

A Forensic Crash Unit is on its way to investigate.

Crash on the Bruce Hwy at Benaraby
Crash on the Bruce Hwy at Benaraby Tegan Annett

EARLIER 7.05AM:

FORENSIC Crash Unit is already on it's way to investigate a crash between a B-Double Cement Australia truck and a car that happened on Bruce Hwy this morning.

The crash happened just about 5.50am and the driver and sole occupant of the car is still entrapped.

The Bruce Hwy is still closed in both directions with southbound traffic being diverted at Calliope Crossroads and northbound at Gladstone Benaraby Rd.

EARLIER 6.30AM:

THE BRUCE Hwy is closed in both directions following a serious crash between a B-Double Cement Australia truck and a car. 

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services have confirmed one person is trapped and it is understood at least one person is in a serious condition. 

It is understood the truck involved has left the road and collided with a tree and is leaking fuel. 

Reports indicate 200 litres of fuel has already leaked from the truck and QFES are working to stop the leak. 

Motorists in the area are urged to seek an alternate route or expect delays. 

INITIAL: EMERGENCY Services are at a two-vehicle accident at the Bruce Hwy and Gladstone Benaraby Rd at Benaraby.

It is believed a car and a truck are involved.

Three police cars were spotted darting down Gladstone Benaraby Rd at 5.50am.

The police are now on the scene.

Two Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are also responding.

More to come.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  benaraby, breaking, bruce hwy, editors picks

Community gathers to remember the fallen

Community gathers to remember the fallen

THE role police play in keeping our communities safe is sometimes fraught with danger.

Man, 32, killed in Bruce Hwy smash involving truck

Car Crash Bruce Hwy

Traffic is being diverted through Gladstone

Bundaberg baby tests positive to VRE

BASE HOSPITAL: Photo: Simon Young / NewsMail

Hopsital says no need to panic

Car towed after crash

Two cars were involved in a collision this morning.

Two cars involved in smash

Local Partners

Giving back to the community

THE Good Guys Bundaberg has put action to their name by providing valuable support to some of those in the community who need it most.

Orchestra event to be a success

Music to ignite the senses

Derby Day coming to Bundy

EVENT COMMITTEE: Haatsari Marunda, Marie Blundell Spotted Dog owner Pato, Trish Mears and Kerry Dalton plan to hold an event in October.

Black and white event for punters who miss out on Melbourne Cup

Latest deals and offers

Kim Kardashian West wants restraining order against prankster

Kim Kardashian West wants restraining order against...

KIM Kardashian West wants to get a restraining order against Vitalii Sediuk, the prankster who has attacked her twice in two years.

Cliff Richard to release 101st album

Sir Cliff Richard's album cover

Sir Cliff Richard is to release his 101st album

CMC Rocks faces fan backlash over date change, headliners

The 10th annual CMC Rocks festival will be headlined by The Dixie Chicks.

FANS are not happy about festival being pushed back by two weeks.

Kim Kardashian West attacked by man trying to kiss her bottom

Vitalii Sediuk targeted Gigi Hadid last week

Madonna poses naked in solidarity with Katy Perry

Madonna posted her own nude selfie on Instagram

Carlos Santana added to Bluesfest 2017 line up

Carlos Santana at Bluesfest 2013.

Calling all local black magic women

Disney to remake 'The Lion King', and it's live-action

The Lion King is coming back to movie theatres

And this time it's going to be live-action.

VALUE AND VERSATILITY - DUAL LIVING IDEAL FOR THE EXTENDED FAMILY

24 Slocomb Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 4 3 3 OFFERS OVER...

Positioned in a highly sort after pocket in Avenell Heights this home offers convenience to amenities, value and versatility for those looking for dual living and...

IMMACULATE, 4 BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE, LOADED WITH EXTRAS

27 Michel Lane, Avoca 4670

House 4 2 4 $375,000

This immaculate brick and tile home is perfect for those wanting position, space and convenience plus an elegant solution to the every day standard. Located on a...

UPMARKET 269.67m2 HOME ON A 1,122m2 BLOCK IN BRAND NEW CONDITION

4 Pearlshell Court, Ashfield 4670

House 3 3 2 $389,000

Situated on a big 1,122m2 block of land with side access in a quiet cul-de-sac in Belle Eden sits this low set 269.67m2 brick home built by Kleidon Master built...

LOADS OF CHARACTER AND SPACE

32 Morshead Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 3 2 4 $319,000

Conveniently located close to the C.B.D, schools, shops and parks in the ever popular suburb of Avenell Heights, sits this lovely character filled home with so...

BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED BRICK HOME, TOP LOCATION

11 Black Street, Norville 4670

House 4 1 3 $279,000

Looking for a home where all the hard work has been done? Look no further, this lovely home in the popular Norville has been completely refreshed top to bottom...

SPACIOUS, BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED HOME IN A SUPERB LOCATION

31 MONTGOMERY STREET, Svensson Heights 4670

House 4 2 2 $335,000

REDUCED FOR QUICK SALE! OWNERS ARE READY TO MOVE ON AND HAVE HEAVILY REDUCED THE PRICE! The care and attention to detail is evident immediately as you arrive at...

GORGEOUS QUEENSLANDER IN AN EVER POPULAR CENTRAL LOCATION!

190a GEORGE ST, Bundaberg West 4670

House 3 1 2 $299,000

Oozing character inside and out, from the picket fence to the ornate plastered ceilings, any Queenslander lover must inspect this home! Freshly polished floors and...

ARCHITECT DESIGN - ONLY 4 LEFT!

6 Backhill Place, Coral Cove 4670

Unit 2 2 1 From $259,500 to...

A brand new complex in the coastal community of Coral Cove, unlike any other! Uniquely designed by a Brisbane architect, each unit is different and has their own...

MAGNIFICENT HOME ON 1 ACRE- WALK TO BEACH

28 Kingfisher Crescent, Moore Park Beach 4670

House 4 2 5 $695,000

Fantastic beach side lifestyle is awaiting only a short stroll to approx. 20 kilometres of sand and surf, almost at your doorstep. It's like having your own...

GREAT VALUE HERE

6 Letinic Street, Millbank 4670

House 3 2 $269,000

Situated in popular Millbank close to hospitals, major shopping, Schools and the C.B.D sits this neat and tidy low set brick and tile home. The home offers 3...

$40million hotel, shops development project for Mackay

Mt Pleasant hotel and retirement accommodation, proposed at 194-202 Malcomson St.

$40m development to take Mackay to 'the next level'

Developers boost confidence in Bundaberg property market

Slow and steady growth has always been Bundaberg’s way

Property 200m from ocean selling for just over $100K

BEACHCOMBER PARK: Work has started on a new $19.2 million development at Toogoom.

The estate's developer is offering huge discounts for early buyers.

UPDATE: Former rodeo champ's sale rained out, now back on

Larkhill local Ken Consiglio is having an auction of most of the things on his property.

'People kept showing up and we had to turn them away'

First stages of $25 million housing development underway

New development on Madsen Rd - The Springs.

The blocks of land are much bigger than usual

Couple build their own 'tiny house' for $45k

Holly Bowen and Oli Bucher built their "tiny house" themselves, only hiring a plumber and an electrician. Photo/supplied

The house, which is built on a trailer and can be towed.