Man, 32, killed in Bruce Hwy smash involving truck

What we know:

A small car and a b-double truck collided in a head-on accident at the Bruce Hwy at Benaraby at 5.50am this morning.

The driver, a 32-year-old man, and only person in the car has died on the scene.

The Bruce Hwy is now open between the Gladstone-Benaraby Road turn off and Calliope.

Traffic is being diverted along the Dawson Hwy toward Gladstone at Calliope Crossroads and along Gladstone Benaraby Rd.

UPDATE 3.10pm:

NINE hours after a fatal two-vehicle head-on crash at the Bruce Highway the road has been reopened.

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews have worked to remove the b-double truck involved in the accident from the scene.

The crash tragically ended the life of a 32-year-old man, who was the driver and sole person in the small car.

UPDATE 2.20pm:

THE Bruce Hwy remains closed between Calliope and Benaraby, following a fatal two-vehicle crash at 5.50am today.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Boyne Island brigade captain Greg Chandler said the crews were still working to get the b-double truck involved in the accident back on the road.

The truck was carrying a 19-tonne load and a 21-tonne load.

UPDATE 10.10am:

A 32-year-old man has died following a two-vehicle traffic crash on the Bruce Hwy at Benaraby this morning.

Preliminary investigations indicate that a cement truck and a sedan were both travelling in opposite directions on the Bruce Highway when they collided about 5.45am.

Emergency services at the scene of a fatal two-vehicle crash involving a car and a truck at the Bruce Hwy at Benaraby. Tegan Annett

The driver of the sedan, a 32-year-old man, became entrapped as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Bruce Highway between Benaraby and Calliope remains closed in both directions with diversions in place via Gladstone-Benaraby Road and the Calliope crossroads.

Police are advising motorists to avoid the area.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

UPDATE 9.40am:

A SECTION of the Bruce Hwy is still closed following a fatal car accident this morning at 5.50am.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services, Gladstone Police and forensic investigators are at the scene.

The road could be closed until lunch time.

Traffic is being diverted along the Dawson Hwy towards Gladstone at Calliope Crossroads for southbound traffic.

Northbound traffic is being diverted along the Gladstone Benaraby Rd.

UPDATE 8.15am:

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency crews will have to get a crane to remove the cement truck that crashed with a car and then ran into a tree this morning.

Cement truck will have to be moved Tegan Annett

The driver and only person in the car has died on the scene.

The truck has two trailers on it, one 19 tonnes and the other 21 tonnes, both are filled with concrete powder.

State Emergency Services volunteers have taken over the traffic control and road closures.

It is believed the Bruce Hwy will be closed between Benaraby and Calliope for at least a couple more hours.

Traffic is being diverted along the Dawson Hwy towards Gladstone at Calliope Crossroads for southbound traffic.

Northbound traffic is being diverted along the Gladstone Benaraby Rd.

EARLIER 7.50am:

GLADSTONE Police Inspector Darren Somerville said the small car was heading north and collided with a cement truck headed south.

Traffic crash on Bruce Hwy: Inspector Darren Somerville at the crash on the Bruce Hwy in Benaraby

"It is unknown exactly the cause of the accident," he said.

"It appears the small vehicle has veered onto the incorrect side of the road.

"Unfortunately the driver has been killed. We're still making some enquiries and still have to notify the victim's family."

EARLIER 7.25am:

QUEENSLAND Ambulance Service has confirmed the driver of the car that crashed with a cement truck this morning has died.

The crash happened about 5.50am, along the Bruce Hwy between Benaraby and Calliope.

The truck driver has no physical injuries.

A Forensic Crash Unit is on its way to investigate.

Crash on the Bruce Hwy at Benaraby Tegan Annett

EARLIER 7.05AM:

FORENSIC Crash Unit is already on it's way to investigate a crash between a B-Double Cement Australia truck and a car that happened on Bruce Hwy this morning.

The crash happened just about 5.50am and the driver and sole occupant of the car is still entrapped.

The Bruce Hwy is still closed in both directions with southbound traffic being diverted at Calliope Crossroads and northbound at Gladstone Benaraby Rd.

EARLIER 6.30AM:

THE BRUCE Hwy is closed in both directions following a serious crash between a B-Double Cement Australia truck and a car.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services have confirmed one person is trapped and it is understood at least one person is in a serious condition.

It is understood the truck involved has left the road and collided with a tree and is leaking fuel.

Reports indicate 200 litres of fuel has already leaked from the truck and QFES are working to stop the leak.

Motorists in the area are urged to seek an alternate route or expect delays.

INITIAL: EMERGENCY Services are at a two-vehicle accident at the Bruce Hwy and Gladstone Benaraby Rd at Benaraby.

It is believed a car and a truck are involved.

Three police cars were spotted darting down Gladstone Benaraby Rd at 5.50am.

The police are now on the scene.

Two Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are also responding.

More to come.