Bystanders save pair swept out to sea

THE actions of Sherylea Jones may well have saved the lives of two swimmer at Elliott Heads today.

Mrs Jones was eating ice cream just before 1pm with her family when she noticed two people in the mouth of river.

"All of a sudden they were drifting out," she said.

"At first we were a bit skeptical.

"But they kept going further and further out."

Mrs Jones ran around to try to find people to help but was not able to find anyone.

She then ran to the surf life saving phone and called for help.

"By the time I had done that I looked out and they were waving for help," she said.

"I rang 000 because their heads kept going under."

Mrs Jones's husband and two other members of the public swam out to help.

A surf lifesaver then arrived and helped them to shore.

"She went out with a board and the boys had already started to grab them," Mrs Jones said.

"She helped them in and the ambulances were already here."

