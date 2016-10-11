BREAKING: Bushfire expected to burn for few days

SLOW BURN: QFES said the fire, not pictured, was burning safely, with no threat to properties at the time

SIX Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are on the scene of a bushfire burning south-west of Gayndah at Derri Derra.

Crews were on the scene, near Beeron Rd, about 5.15pm after the fire broke out about 12.30pm.

QFES said the fire was burning safely, with no threat to properties at the time.

Crews back-burned to strengthen containment lines.

The fire was expected to burn for a number of days.

Residents between Beeron Rd, Deeri Derra, north to Mundabbera were being warned they could be affected by smoke throughout the evening and were urged to close windows and doors. Residents suffering respiratory illness were asked to keep medications close.

Drivers were also being warned to drive with caution and to conditions.

The Wide Bay region is experiencing a high fire danger brought on by the dry conditions and a higher-than-normal fuel load thanks to a wet winter. If you are concerned your property is under threat, call 000.