BREAKING: Bush fire in Biggenden

A BUSHFIRE has engulfed some land near Biggenden Mines Rd in Biggenden.

According to Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) said the fire began at about 1pm today.

(It) is posing no threat to property at this time

Five crews are working with local landowners to contain (the) bush fire.

They are currently conducting back burning operations and creating fire breaks to keep the fire contained.

#Biggenden - #bushfire as at 4.35pm 28/09. Nr Biggenden Mines Rd. Nil threat to property. Crews working to contain. https://t.co/euZfpiBG0u — Qld Fire & Emergency (@QldFES) September 28, 2016

The fire is expected to burn for several days and Biggenden residents may experience a smoke haze during this time.

QFES is asking motorists to drive with caution and to conditions.

QFES advises Residents to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

If you are concerned your property is under threat dial 000 immediately.