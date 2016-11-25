29°
News

Breaking Bad in Bundy: Trio jailed for torturing couple

Carolyn Archer
| 25th Nov 2016 5:41 PM
TORTURE TRIO: Shaun Wade Simpson (left), 26, walked from court yesterday but Beau Daniel Wynne (top right), 26, and Dane Luke Jagers, 33, remain behind bars.
TORTURE TRIO: Shaun Wade Simpson (left), 26, walked from court yesterday but Beau Daniel Wynne (top right), 26, and Dane Luke Jagers, 33, remain behind bars.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

LURED to a house under the pretence of a drug deal, a Bundaberg couple were confronted by three men before being assaulted and tortured over a $10,000 drug debt.

Today in the Bundaberg District Court Dane Luke Jagers, 33, Beau Daniel Wynne, 26, and Shaun Wade Simpson (aka Wondrock), 26, all pleaded guilty to one count of assault, one count of assault occasioning bodily harm while armed in company and two counts of torture.

It what could have been a plot from the hit TV series Breaking Bad, Jagers' girlfriend, Kia Thomas, helped set up Jessica Robertson and Joshua Senior, by asking them to her house so she could buy drugs on December 14 last year.

When they arrived about 1.40am, Jagers spoke with Ms Robertson and Mr Senior before Simpson and Wynne came bursting into the room armed with metal spirit levels and kicked Ms Robertson to the side of the face.

Crown prosecutor Melissa Wilson said Ms Robertson was a drug dealer who owed Simpson $10,000 and he repeatedly yelled "where's my money?".

 

 

VICTIMS: Three men have been sentenced to jail terms for the assault and torture of Jessica Robertson and Joshua Senior.
VICTIMS: Three men have been sentenced to jail terms for the assault and torture of Jessica Robertson and Joshua Senior. Contributed

 

 

 

 

Judge Leanne Clare described what happened next to Mr Senior and Ms Robertson as an "extremely emotional and traumatic attack that would stay with them for a long time".

"They were beaten and assaulted; they were doused in petrol," she said.

A lighter was lit near the pair and Ms Robertson's hands were bound and Wynne held her back as Mr Senior was punched and hit over the head with the spirit level by Simpson.

The force of the blow caused a 10cm cut to the top of Senior's head and he was too badly injured to stand.

Jagers also threatened the pair, placing a bullet in their mouths and warning them the bullets would be used on them if they talked to police.

Waving a witness statement in front of the couple Jagers said: "If I ever see one of these with your name on it I don't care how long i go to jail for, I will find you and I will kill you."

An angle grinder was also held close to Ms Robertson's neck and fingers as Jagers turned it on and off.

The ordeal lasted about an hour before the couple were put into a car and dumped at the end of the street.

The defence lawyers for all three co-accused said their clients were ice users struggling with drug addiction.

Defence barrister Bill McMillan said Jagers started using marijuana as a teen and gradually progressed to speed and then ice.

He said at the time of the incident Jagers was using ice daily and his "brain was scrambled".

Wynne's defence barrister, James Benjamin, noted his client, also in the grips of an ice addiction at the time which had seen his life spiral out of control, had not played a part in any of the violence.

Simpson's defence barrister, Paul Rutledge, said his client had become depressed after losing his job and at the time of the offence was in the "full-blown grip of an ice addiction".

During sentencing Judge Clare noted that said Jagers was responsible for the "worst of the psychological torture".

Jagers was sentenced to a seven years and will be eligible for parole from April 21, 2018.

Wynne was sentenced to three-and-a-half years with his sentence added to the suspended sentence he serving after being convicted of drug trafficking in 2015.

He will be eligible for patrol from January 20, 2018.

Simpson, who had only a minor criminal history and had taken steps to turn his life around, was sentenced to five years. He was immediately released having spent 158 days in pre-sentence custody.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  editors picks

How to survive a bushfire in your car

IT SOUNDS like a nightmare, but it can happen.

Eight reasons to join the RFS

SPREAD across 93% of Queensland, the Rural Fire Service has about 36,000 volunteers. And you could be one of them.

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

Breaking Bad in Bundy: Trio jailed for torturing couple

Breaking Bad in Bundy: Trio jailed for torturing couple

LURED to a house, a Bundaberg couple were confronted by three men before being assaulted and tortured over a $10,000 drug debt.

Grabbed from behind and robbed

Police are investigating after a man was held up on a Bundaberg street overnight.

Detectives investigating hold-up

Man with Esky on wheels charged after Hinkler incident

A man was arrested at around 8.30pm Thursday night at Hinkler Central.

Man was handcuffed at shopping centre

Trawler search area expands from Yeppoon to Gold Coast

Officer in charge of Hervey Bay Water Police and regional search and rescue co-ordinator sergeant Paul Bacon.

Authorities are searching the area from Yeppoon to the Gold Coast.

Local Partners

$600k funding for Bundaberg resilience projects

ALMOST $600,000 of funding for four Bundaberg community resilience projects have been granted boosting the region's capabilities during another flood event.

Crews treat man following truck rollover

Ambulance generic

Ambos kept busy by events all over Queensland

WHAT'S ON: Friday, November 25

SPECIAL CEREMONY: A memorial garden dedicated to Uncle Burnie Johnson will be opened during a special ceremony at Kalkie State School today.

Five things you need to know

Man builds playground entirely out of packing tape

Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

VIDEO:And here's where you can play on it.

WHAT'S ON: Thursday, November 24

GAME ON: Bundaberg Library is hosting a board games evening tonight.

Five things you need to know

Perrie Edwards hits out at radio presenter

Perrie Edwards hits out at radio presenter

Perrie Edwards reportedly slapped a French radio presenter round the face for dumping his ex-girlfriend via text.

Screen legend Betty White still wants a date

Betty White.

Betty White, 94, wants to go on dates but claims no one asks her out

Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Channing Tatum making musical movie

Michael Becall is set to write the script

Kelly Clarkson grateful she won't get pregnant again

Kelly Clarkson is "thankful" she won't be having any more children

Kanye West to remain in hospital over Thanksgiving

Kanye West will reportedly remain in hospital for several more days

Hamish and Andy ready to rock Rankins Springs

Hamish and Andy

Hamish and Andy to perform at Rankins Springs pub re-opening

Bindi Irwin wants to be a mum? Woman's Day thinks so

Bindi Irwin

“She’s got her whole life in front of her"

ACRE RES B VERY CLOSE TO HINKLER

14 Arthur Street, Bundaberg South 4670

House 5 5 $225,000

There is not another Res B block of this size and this close to town that has never been inundated. Opportunity knocks for the astute developer A full quarter...

SUPER SPACIOUS FAMILY HOME

5 Que Hee Street, Kepnock 4670

House 5 2 2 $299,900

Situated directly across from a lovely park offering splendid views in popular Kepnock sits this super spacious family brick and tile home. The location provides...

NEW PRICE- ACT NOW

38 Dunkirk Street, Svensson Heights 4670

House 4 2 2 $499,000

The vendors have reduced the price of this stunning home to meet the market. This modern coastal Queenslander in the tightly held pocket of Dunkirk Street...

GORGEOUS QUEENSLANDER IN AN EVER POPULAR CENTRAL LOCATION!

190a George Street, Bundaberg West 4670

House 3 1 2 $260,000

Oozing character inside and out, from the picket fence to the ornate plastered ceilings, any Queenslander lover must inspect this home! Freshly polished floors and...

CHECK OUT THIS FOR ABSOLUTE VAULE - OUTSTANDING BUYING

12 Sutherland Road, Branyan 4670

House 4 2 5 Offers Over...

CARAVAN BAY + DOUBLE SHED + POOL + 2 LARGE LIVING AREAS Must see 4 bedroom home with 2 great size living areas, side access plus shed, in ground pool, 5 car...

5 BEDROOM HARDWOOD HOME - HUGE SHED

5 Birks Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 5 2 4 $340,000

They just don't make them like this anymore. A fantastic family home in sought after location, in the hub of so many schools and just a block from Bundaberg's...

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINING HOME - 2 LIVING AREAS + POOL + 6 x 6 SHED + SOLAR

29 Maughan Street, Thabeban 4670

House 3 2 2 $339,000

Get in and be ready for Christmas in this fantastic entertaining home that will be sure to tick the boxes and satisfy all members of the family. Attributes of...

FRESHLY PANTED INTERIOR, GREAT 1ST HOME OR INVESTMENT

26 McLachlan Drive, Avenell Heights 4670

House 3 1 2 $229,000

Can't beat walking into a home and smelling the freshly painted interior; looks so good and feels very inviting. Comprising 3 bedrooms and a generous sized lounge...

MUST BE SOLD - BANG FOR BUCK BRICK IN QUIET CUL-DE-SAC

5 MacGregor Court, Kepnock 4670

House 3 1 2 $238,500

This tidy 3 bedroom brick home is the ideal proposition for those looking to purchase a low maintenance property in a quiet cul de sac with no work to do except...

FIRST CLASS POSITION TO BE SOLD - ABSOLUTELY IMMACULATE

193 Woongarra Scenic Drive, Bargara 4670

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Enjoy ocean front perfection, this beautifully presented residence owns one of Bargara's most dynamic settings with expansive and unrestrictive views that are...

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

40,000 Queenslanders to receive rent discount

Housing generic.

40,000 tenants across Queensland will have their rent cut

Local builder in on ground floor for $3b housing development

Launch of Harmony Estate at Palmview. Artist impression of the development.

Tradies looking at a decade of job security and growth on Coast

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!