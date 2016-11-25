Breaking Bad in Bundy: Trio jailed for torturing couple

TORTURE TRIO: Shaun Wade Simpson (left), 26, walked from court yesterday but Beau Daniel Wynne (top right), 26, and Dane Luke Jagers, 33, remain behind bars.

LURED to a house under the pretence of a drug deal, a Bundaberg couple were confronted by three men before being assaulted and tortured over a $10,000 drug debt.

Today in the Bundaberg District Court Dane Luke Jagers, 33, Beau Daniel Wynne, 26, and Shaun Wade Simpson (aka Wondrock), 26, all pleaded guilty to one count of assault, one count of assault occasioning bodily harm while armed in company and two counts of torture.

It what could have been a plot from the hit TV series Breaking Bad, Jagers' girlfriend, Kia Thomas, helped set up Jessica Robertson and Joshua Senior, by asking them to her house so she could buy drugs on December 14 last year.

When they arrived about 1.40am, Jagers spoke with Ms Robertson and Mr Senior before Simpson and Wynne came bursting into the room armed with metal spirit levels and kicked Ms Robertson to the side of the face.

Crown prosecutor Melissa Wilson said Ms Robertson was a drug dealer who owed Simpson $10,000 and he repeatedly yelled "where's my money?".

VICTIMS: Three men have been sentenced to jail terms for the assault and torture of Jessica Robertson and Joshua Senior. Contributed

Judge Leanne Clare described what happened next to Mr Senior and Ms Robertson as an "extremely emotional and traumatic attack that would stay with them for a long time".

"They were beaten and assaulted; they were doused in petrol," she said.

A lighter was lit near the pair and Ms Robertson's hands were bound and Wynne held her back as Mr Senior was punched and hit over the head with the spirit level by Simpson.

The force of the blow caused a 10cm cut to the top of Senior's head and he was too badly injured to stand.

Jagers also threatened the pair, placing a bullet in their mouths and warning them the bullets would be used on them if they talked to police.

Waving a witness statement in front of the couple Jagers said: "If I ever see one of these with your name on it I don't care how long i go to jail for, I will find you and I will kill you."

An angle grinder was also held close to Ms Robertson's neck and fingers as Jagers turned it on and off.

The ordeal lasted about an hour before the couple were put into a car and dumped at the end of the street.

The defence lawyers for all three co-accused said their clients were ice users struggling with drug addiction.

Defence barrister Bill McMillan said Jagers started using marijuana as a teen and gradually progressed to speed and then ice.

He said at the time of the incident Jagers was using ice daily and his "brain was scrambled".

Wynne's defence barrister, James Benjamin, noted his client, also in the grips of an ice addiction at the time which had seen his life spiral out of control, had not played a part in any of the violence.

Simpson's defence barrister, Paul Rutledge, said his client had become depressed after losing his job and at the time of the offence was in the "full-blown grip of an ice addiction".

During sentencing Judge Clare noted that said Jagers was responsible for the "worst of the psychological torture".

Jagers was sentenced to a seven years and will be eligible for parole from April 21, 2018.

Wynne was sentenced to three-and-a-half years with his sentence added to the suspended sentence he serving after being convicted of drug trafficking in 2015.

He will be eligible for patrol from January 20, 2018.

Simpson, who had only a minor criminal history and had taken steps to turn his life around, was sentenced to five years. He was immediately released having spent 158 days in pre-sentence custody.