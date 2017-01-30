32°
Jodie hopes to swap locks for $2000 in fundraising

Mikayla Haupt
| 30th Jan 2017 11:46 AM
BRAVE: Jodie Springer is shaving her head in the hopes of aiding the fight against leukemia.
BRAVE: Jodie Springer is shaving her head in the hopes of aiding the fight against leukemia.

BRAVERY comes in various shapes and sizes and for Bunnings worker Jodie Springer, it's about shaving off her treasured locks.

While she doesn't know anyone with leukaemia, Ms Springer said, like far too many people, she had known several people who had passed away from cancer.

Thirty-five people in Australia are diagnosed with leukaemia, lymphoma, myeloma or a related blood disorder, according to the Leukaemia Foundation.

"One of my friends recently shaved her hair for a little girl in town and I thought if she is doing it, I will too," Ms Springer said.

"I'm going to be away on the actual day for the World's Greatest Shave so I am going to do a video blog and post it on Facebook and the Shave For A Cure site and maybe YouTube.

"I am hoping to raise $2000."

Ms Springer said she had raised $550 already in online donations and was hoping the donations continued to increase over the next several weeks.

She is urging everyone who can donate to do so, "every dollar counts".

Funds raised by the World's Greatest Shave aid in providing emotional and practical support to families facing blood cancer and funding disease and treatment research.

To donate and help Ms Springer reach her $2000 goal, go to online to the website https://worldsgreatestshave.com, click on support a friend and search for Jodie Springer.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bunnings jodie springer shave for a cure

