Brand new school ready to go, enrolments now open

Declan Cooley
| 8th Jan 2017 1:13 PM
Goora Gan Steiner School Agnes Water chairman Melissa Thomson with her children Frankie and Hunter Lane.
Goora Gan Steiner School Agnes Water chairman Melissa Thomson with her children Frankie and Hunter Lane.

PARENTS looking for an education for their kids with a difference won't have to move away from the region now, with the Goora Gan Steiner School set to open its doors for the first time.

The school, based in Agnes Water, has secured two teachers who will start on Monday in preparation for the first term of school.

Goora Gan Steiner School Agnes Water chairman Melissa Thomson said a lot of hard work had gone into getting the school ready for 2017.

"I'm very excited for this year because it has been such a long time coming," she said.

"The closest Steiner School is in Noosa and then the next one is in Cairns and we've lost a lot of families who have moved away.

"But we've had loads of enquiries and families are now looking to move into the area because of the school."

So far the Goora Gan has eight kids ready to go for the first term but the school is hoping to get that number up to 15 for its first year.

The school is based at the old community hall in Agnes Water but there are plans for the school to grow to 35 students who will be taught in a purpose-built facility.

The school, which will use the teaching methods of Rudolf Steiner while meeting the educational standards set by the Australian National Curriculum, is taking on kids from prep to year six.

Although the school focuses on literacy and numeracy, emphasis is placed on getting out

into nature as well as learning artistic and practical skills.

If you're interested in finding out more, email agneswatersteiner@ gmail.com.

Gladstone Observer
