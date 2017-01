RESCUE: RACQ Lifeflight flew to Monto after a boy was kicked in the head by a horse

A TWO year-old boy sustained suspected head injuries after he was kicked in the head by a horse.

Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was tasked at 5pm to a rural property near Monto yesterday afternoon.

The rescue helicopter landed on the the driveway of the property to attend to the toddler.

The young boy was treated at the scene in assistance with Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics before being flown to Bundaberg Hospital with his mother in a stable condition.