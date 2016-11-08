30°
News

Bottle thrown from bridge 'could have killed' fisho

Jim Alouat
| 8th Nov 2016 4:51 PM
FISHING SCARE: Andrew Muller was lucky to survive a bottle being thrown at his head.Photo Contributed
FISHING SCARE: Andrew Muller was lucky to survive a bottle being thrown at his head.Photo Contributed Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AN AFTERNOON fishing trip along the Burnett River went horribly wrong for a Bundaberg man when a glass bottle was hurled from the Tallon Bridge striking him on the back of the head.

Andrew Muller thought he'd cap off his first day of work at a new job with a quick jaunt to the river to relax on Monday afternoon.

His distraught girlfriend, Tamara Gaslevich was at home when she received a phone call from Andrew relaying what had happened.

"He was fishing, minding his own business when someone has thrown a glass bottle off the new bridge and it hit him on the back of the head,” Ms Gaslevich said.

"There was a lot of blood even though it wasn't a major cut.

"He's lucky because it could have killed him.”

Suffering concussion, Andrew woke up on the banks of the river as someone was applying a wet cloth to the cut.

"Andrew was lucky a passer-by in a boat has helped him and got him to shore,” Ms Gaslevich said.

FISHING SCARE: Andrew Muller won't stop fishing.Photo Contributed
FISHING SCARE: Andrew Muller won't stop fishing.Photo Contributed Contributed

Andrew didn't require stitches from the injury.

He went to Bundaberg Hospital and left after being given the all clear.

Ms Gaslevich said she had a simple message to anyone thinking of throwing anything off any bridge into the river.

"Please show some common sense,” she said.

"Think next time before you throw anything off the bridge.”

Ms Gaslevich said Andrew would report the incident to police as soon as he got the chance.

Bundaberg News Mail
Bundy's summer to be bugged by tiny invaders

Bundy's summer to be bugged by tiny invaders

THEY'RE on our walls, they're on our floors and they seem to have an attraction to light colours.

Tracy's deep blue adventure

PHOTOGRAPHER'S DREAM: Tracy Olive went on a trip of a lifetime to Tonga where she swam with whales.

Underwater magic captured after swimming with humpbacks

MISSING AT SEA: 53-year-old skipper remains lost

CAPSISED: The prawn trawler Seabring overturned while about 9km east of Fraser Island, leaving one man adrift at sea.

But emergency services remain hopeful that he will be found.

Students can find peace in Grandad's Garden

GRANDADS GARDEN: Jenni Kirkwood, Principal Pamela Liddell, Michael Thompson and School captains is creating a beautiful scene at the Burnett Heads School.

Tranquil place for kids to go

Local Partners

The Christmas spirit is in full swing at one Bundaberg cafe

"Take what you need and leave what you can to help everyone have a Merry Christmas.”

Building a career in the construction industry

AWARD FINALIST: Brett Kleidon with Melissa Steele who be heading down to Brisbane to attend the CSQ excellence awards for Female of the year.

Melissa is made of Steele

Animal liberation group follows circus to Ipswich

Lennon Brothers Circus has set up camp in Caloundra and lion trainer, Mohammed Jritlou, gave the Daily an inside tour to meet some of the animals he cares for. Mohammed with some of his performing pooches. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Animal Liberation Queensland will protest at the site tomorrow

WHAT'S ON: Wednesday, November 2

CLEAN UP: Learn how to make your own soap at a class today.

Five things you need to know

Melbourne Cup Bundaberg: Jenny's fundraising journey

FIGHTING THE BIG C: Melbourne Cup luncheon organiser Jenny Frew, left, with Susan Cross at a Cancer Council Australia's Biggest Morning Tea this year.

Luncheon to help people in cancer fight

Tools down as The Block teams deliver final rooms

Tools down as The Block teams deliver final rooms

JULIA and Sasha finish on a high with perfect kitchen.

The 100 star embraces cult following at Supanova expo

Ricky Whittle in a scene from the TV series The 100. Supplied by Foxtel.

American actor Ricky Whittle hasn't met an Aussie he doesn't like

MOVIE REVIEW: The Accountant sums up well

MAGIC IN THE NUMBERS: Ben Affleck and Anna Kendrick in a scene from the movie The Accountant.

Ben Affleck's latest film is not Batman, but it's an uncommon hero

Little Mix 'stole' because they thought everything was free

Little Mix were once accused of stealing lamb shanks.

Melissa Joan Hart's 'mom guilt'

Melissa Joan Hart feels guilty she is not being a good mother

Kelle Bryan can't touch her children because of lupus

Kelle Bryan's lupus means she is unable to "touch" her children

Jolie set to fights Pitt's bid for joint custody

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are divorcing

Angelina Jolie has vowed not to give Brad Pitt joint custody

PEACEFUL 5 ACRES ONLY 10 MINS TO TOWN

33 Blairs Road, Sharon 4670

House 3 1 5 $330,000

Looking for a quiet lifestyle property to grow your own fruit and veges or keep a horse? This pretty as a picture' 5 acre property at Sharon could just be the one...

FENCED ACRE, TOWN WATER, POOL, SHEDS GALORE!

38 PARK ESTATE DRIVE, Branyan 4670

House 4 2 5 $445,000

This property has everything you could want out of rural living! Located only minutes to town in a peaceful small acreage estate with town water. Escape the...

RARE FIND - HUGE 3 BEDROOM BRICK UNIT - AS NEW!

2/3 Bust Street, Svensson Heights 4670

Unit 3 2 2 $289,000

DUPLEX STYLE UNIT IN A SMALL BOUTIQUE COMPLEX OF ONLY 4. OFFERING THE SIZE AND BENEFITS OF A HOUSE BUT WITH VERY LITTLE MAINTENANCE REQUIRED. A SECURE SMALL YARD...

ABSOLUTELY STUNNING! YOU WON&#39;T BE DISAPPOINTED!

97 Dittmann Road, Avoca 4670

House 4 2 2 $439,000

Impeccably presented, this property is the pinnacle of class and quality in a home. No expense has been spared in creating a modern, comfortable family home in the...

GORGEOUS QUEENSLANDER IN AN EVER POPULAR CENTRAL LOCATION!

190a George Street, Bundaberg West 4670

House 3 1 2 $285,000

Oozing character inside and out, from the picket fence to the ornate plastered ceilings, any Queenslander lover must inspect this home! Freshly polished floors and...

NEAT AND TIDY IN GREAT LOCATION WITH MODERN BATHROOM + SLEEPOUT / OFFICE

29 Wynter Street, Norville 4670

House 2 1 2 $219,000

This very neat and tidy home located in Norville is the ideal proposition for those looking for a quaint, easy to maintain property in a great location close to...

AMAZING VALUE

11 Totten Street, Kepnock 4670

House 4 2 1 $229,000

Situated in the popular suburb of Kepnock this four bedroom, two bathroom home awaits new owners. The property is currently rented for $300.00 per week making it a...

4046m2, 4 TITLES, OCEAN FRONT IN COMMERCIAL / HIGH DENSITY PRECINCT

35-37 Esplanade, Bargara 4670

Residential Land This site is situated in and forms part of the core commercial/higher ... $2,700,000

This site is situated in and forms part of the core commercial/higher density residential precinct of the coastal township of Bargara. Bargara is the largest...

4 BEDROOM BRICK BEAUTY

23 Totten Street, Kepnock 4670

House 4 1 2 $257,000

Say Hello to a Good Buy! Inspect this brick beauty in Kepnock. Features 4 bedrooms and is a very neat and tidy older style brick veneer home in a great location...

ENTERTAINERS PARADISE

9 Simpson Crescent, Bundaberg East 4670

House 3 2 4 $349,000

Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac and out of flood, this immaculate low set brick home on a generous 1282m2 block is just a 5 minute drive to the Bundaberg C.B.D and...

Property: Resource towns hit bottom, Hervey Bay recovers

Hervey Bay was one of the areas starting to recover.

REVEALED: Inside Sunshine Coast's first legal brothel

The Coast's only brothel, Scarlet Harem is up for sale.

If you missed the open for inspection check it out here

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

REVEALED: Massive $350m development to boost region

Waterlea will have a district park for residents and visitors.

Residential project could house entire population of Oakey

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!