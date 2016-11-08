Bottle thrown from bridge 'could have killed' fisho

FISHING SCARE: Andrew Muller was lucky to survive a bottle being thrown at his head.Photo Contributed

AN AFTERNOON fishing trip along the Burnett River went horribly wrong for a Bundaberg man when a glass bottle was hurled from the Tallon Bridge striking him on the back of the head.

Andrew Muller thought he'd cap off his first day of work at a new job with a quick jaunt to the river to relax on Monday afternoon.

His distraught girlfriend, Tamara Gaslevich was at home when she received a phone call from Andrew relaying what had happened.

"He was fishing, minding his own business when someone has thrown a glass bottle off the new bridge and it hit him on the back of the head,” Ms Gaslevich said.

"There was a lot of blood even though it wasn't a major cut.

"He's lucky because it could have killed him.”

Suffering concussion, Andrew woke up on the banks of the river as someone was applying a wet cloth to the cut.

"Andrew was lucky a passer-by in a boat has helped him and got him to shore,” Ms Gaslevich said.

FISHING SCARE: Andrew Muller won't stop fishing.Photo Contributed Contributed

Andrew didn't require stitches from the injury.

He went to Bundaberg Hospital and left after being given the all clear.

Ms Gaslevich said she had a simple message to anyone thinking of throwing anything off any bridge into the river.

"Please show some common sense,” she said.

"Think next time before you throw anything off the bridge.”

Ms Gaslevich said Andrew would report the incident to police as soon as he got the chance.