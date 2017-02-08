Boomerang Bags booming just days after launch

BIN THE BAGS: Carmen McEneany and Dee Sweeting are encouraging Bundaberg to get behind the Boomerang Bag concept.

BOOMERANG Bags Bundaberg is booming, just days after the environmental initiative was launched.

Bargara's Carmen McEneany joined the nationwide movement in an effort to rid the region of plastic pollution.

Ms McEneany was thrilled the project was taking off, with local businesses and identities including Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett supporting the initiative.

Mr Bennett's office is one of several drop-off points where people can donate materials used to make the homemade green bags.

"I'm so loving the engagement and support that we already have from local businesses,” Ms McEneany said.

"We have Learmonth's Foodworks, B&G Auto, Stephen Bennett, and Arts, Beads and Crafts Bundaberg, to name a few. We welcome any business to jump on board.”

People can also go into Arts, Beads and Crafts, on Targo St, and buy thread to help make the bags.

Mr Bennett said he welcomed the initiative because it was great to see people come together in a sustainable way to cut waste and reduce landfill.

"By putting an end to single-use plastic bags from our local supermarkets, we are making an important investment in our future, our children's future, and our grandchildren's future,” he said.

DONATION DROP-OFFS